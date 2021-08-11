2. Include stacks for more visual interest.

Vision transformers have attracted much attention from computer vision researchers as they are not restricted to the spatial inductive bias of ConvNets. However, although Transformer-based backbones have achieved much progress on ImageNet classification, it is still unclear whether the learned representations are as transferable as or even more transferable than ConvNets' features. To address this point, we systematically investigate the transfer learning ability of ConvNets and vision transformers in 15 single-task and multi-task performance evaluations. Given the strong correlation between the performance of pre-trained models and transfer learning, we include 2 residual ConvNets (i.e., R-101x3 and R-152x4) and 3 Transformer-based visual backbones (i.e., ViT-B, ViT-L and Swin-B), which have close error rates on ImageNet, that indicate similar transfer learning performance on downstream datasets.