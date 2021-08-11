Emergency repairs to begin in Wedgwood after power outages

SEATTLE — Seattle City Light will start emergency repairs next week after a series of power outages during hot weather in Wedgwood.

The lights have gone out half a dozen times near 35th Avenue Northeast since June, and businesses have had to scramble.

On Monday, three patients were in dental chairs getting crowns and fillings at Dr. Nassim Pietsch’s office when the lights went out.

“It’s really frustrating. It happens once and we think maybe it’s a fluke. But we really rely on City Light and Seattle to keep us going, keep us safe,” Pietsch said.

City Light says occasional failures in underground lines are expected in hot weather when plastic pieces dry out and deform; but officials say so many failures in one place are unusual.

“These accelerated failures in this particular area was a little bit of a surprise, but obviously we got it on our radar really quick, we saw the patterns and reacted,” said Mike Haynes, Assistant General Manager at City Light.

Emergency repairs will start next week to replace old wire in the conduit.

That will take a couple of months and require more outages.

City Light says those outages will be planned and neighbors will be notified in advance.

