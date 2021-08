All these years that I have been into baking and cooking I can’t recall hearing much about gluten free recipes and diets till the past few years. All of a sudden it seems people are restricted from wheat flour and how do you tell a child they cannot eat their birthday cake because it has gluten that they are allergic to … Or how to tell an adult that likes beer that they can no longer drink beer? How many people that love pasta and different breads are no longer permitted to consume them. Thank goodness they have came up will all kind of gluten free foods like spaghetti, breads, sweets, and many other items. The downside to the gluten free items is that they are very very expensive but I recently realized when I went to get something for a friend and noticed the positive aspect that there are numerous items to choose from that are gluten free.