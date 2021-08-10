Agoda survey reveals almost seven out of 10 of Filipinos are optimistic for domestic travel in 2021
MANILA, AUGUST 2021: After enduring the world’s longest lockdown patiently, Filipinos are optimistic to get back to traveling again according to Agoda’s recent travel sentiment survey, with nearly half of the public citing they will dust off their suitcases and travel domestically within four months of restrictions lifting. The “Next steps to travel” survey by Agoda, reveals that seven in ten Filipinos are optimistic that they will be able to travel domestically before the end of 2021, with 1 in 5 expecting unrestricted domestic travel. Nearly half, (47%) of people are anticipating the resumption of travel domestically with some travel restrictions/bubbles or corridors.www.lionheartv.net
