Agoda survey reveals almost seven out of 10 of Filipinos are optimistic for domestic travel in 2021

The emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant has many travelers seeking out safe destinations with low case numbers to close out summer. While there's no way to eliminate risk entirely, travelers can limit their likelihood of contracting the virus and becoming severely ill by getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and exercising precautions such as testing, mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing and sanitizing when traveling. As far as where to go, here are some of the safest international destinations based on guidance from the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).