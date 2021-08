According to The New York Times, a paper published in the journal Natural Communications shows that deaths related to our carbon footprint are “soberingly high.”. The paper, written by R. Daniel Bressel, Ph.D. looks at research from different sectors to predict how many lives will be lost as temperatures continue to rise and more greenhouse gases are pushed into the atmosphere. On a more positive note, the paper also determines how many people could be saved if we act now and reduce our emissions.