Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa County, WI

Chippewa County's risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 raised to "high"

By CHIPPEWA HERALD STAFF
Chippewa Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChippewa County announced 12 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,770 countywide to date (137 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost. There have now been 32,024 negative...

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Chippewa County, WI
Government
County
Chippewa County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Chippewa County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Death Certificates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota Statektoe.com

COVID Protocols For State Fair Announced

(St. Paul, MN) — Less than two weeks out, there are few COVID-19 protocols being put in place for the Minnesota State Fair. Officials say face coverings will be mostly recommended on the fairgrounds but required on public transportation. There will not be any mandates in place, so individuals don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Guidelines may change depending on coronavirus numbers.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 cases linked to Wisconsin tribal event

Tribal officials in Wisconsin are warning of COVID-19 infections linked to a recently held community event. The Forest County Potawatomi Community said in an advisory posted to Facebook on Wednesday that it has identified individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the annual Meno Keno Ma Ge Wen Powwow last week.
Chippewa County, MIMarie Evening News

Health department seeing uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations

As of Wednesday, vaccine statistics for Chippewa County are as follows:. For people who are aged 65 years of age and older: 78.3% have had one dose, 75.7% are fully vaccinated. For people aged 12 to 19 years old: 34.6% have had one dose, 27.7% are fully vaccinated. “We are...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 950 new cases; 5 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Friday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 478,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 950 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.46%, increased by 0.07; 5 deaths have...
Oswego County, NYlocalsyr.com

CDC raises Oswego County COVID-19 transmission rate to high

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Add Oswego County to the list of those in Central New York that high transmission rate of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) elevated Oswego County and now urge residents to wear masks indoors whether or not they are vaccinated. “Oswego...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Public Health please share more COVID details

As a grandparent of two children returning to school in a couple of weeks, I am very concerned about the alarming spike in Covid cases here in Plumas County. I think it would be helpful and informative if the Health Department reported, not only the number of new cases, but how many of these new cases are children, both under the age of 12, who cannot get vaccinated, and those over the age of 12, who may or may not be vaccinated. It would also be enlightening to know how many of these new cases are in previously vaccinated individuals. I can’t imagine that this information violates anyone’s privacy, as they are just numbers. Health officials are saying that the Delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox. A resurgence of a more virulent and more dangerous Covid variant is likely the next ‘wildfire’ that we need to address. If we can be pro-active and make informed decisions now, we may be able to circumvent avoidable disease and a return to on-line learning in the near future. Our children deserve it!
adairvoice.com

Attendee at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting tests positive for Covid-19

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 3:67 p.m. Judge Executive Gale Cowan released the following statement Friday afternoon:. It has come to our attention this afternoon, Friday, August 13, 2021, that an attendee of Tuesday’s Adair County Fiscal Court meeting has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have been in contact with the Adair Co. Health Department and anyone we feel was within 6 ft of this person, we have tried to notify directly and should quarantine for 7 days with no symptoms. You would be allowed to return to normal activity on Tuesday with no symptoms and a negative test on Sunday or Monday of next week. If you have been fully vaccinated, you are not required to quarantine as long as you show no symptoms.
Chippewa County, WIChippewa Herald

No new county COVID-19 cases announced Friday

Chippewa County announced no new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,822 countywide to date (128 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost. There have now been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy