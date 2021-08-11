Reminder on county ordinance for parking commercial, recreational vehicles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County is reminding residents about an ordinance concerning parking commercial or recreational vehicles on residential streets. According to a release, the ordinance says "it is unlawful for any person to park any commercial and recreational vehicle, or place any portable or mobile storage container, or dumpster on the state secondary highways in areas zoned for residential use."www.cbs19news.com
