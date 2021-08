Cherokee Bluff’s Sage Sutulovich had nine kills, five digs and four blocked shots in a tri-match loss to Jackson County (27-25, 25-14) and win against East Jackson (25-23, 25-17) on Tuesday. Grace Blythe Cornett finished with seven kills and five digs for the Lady Bears.

