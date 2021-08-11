CMPD: Father, 7-year-old son hurt in accidental south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a father and his two children Tuesday night in south Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Bevington Woods Lane, in a neighborhood off Pineville-Matthews Road.

[ALSO READ: 2-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills dad in Gastonia home, grandma says]

Officers told Channel 9 that a 7-year-old boy and his father were shot, but that they should be OK.

Police sources said the father and his two sons, 7 and 2, were in an upstairs bedroom. There apparently was a gun on the bed and the 2-year-old allegedly started jumping on the bed, causing the gun to fire once.

The bullet struck his 7-year-old brother and his father, according to that source.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the child underwent surgery Tuesday night. Both were in stable condition, police said.

Joan Ascalon said she’s glad her neighbors will be OK.

“The kids are great and wonderful so we wish them well,” she said.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental and said the gun was a long gun.

CMPD Lt. Stephen Fishback said accidents involving guns out around children are happening too often.

“Sometimes the wrong hands doesn’t mean someone with bad intentions, those wrong hands can be little hands,” Fishback said.

He said it’s up to parents to make sure guns are safely secured.

“We have to have our community members realize how dangerous these guns can be,” he said. “All guns need to be treated like they’re loaded and there doesn’t ever need to be a reliance of safety’s on firearms.”

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates on this story.

(WATCH BELOW: Girl accidentally shot, killed by another child in Chicago)

©2021 Cox Media Group