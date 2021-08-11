Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

CMPD: Father, 7-year-old son hurt in accidental south Charlotte shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHDrP_0bNxIhDl00

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a father and his two children Tuesday night in south Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Bevington Woods Lane, in a neighborhood off Pineville-Matthews Road.

[ALSO READ: 2-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills dad in Gastonia home, grandma says]

Officers told Channel 9 that a 7-year-old boy and his father were shot, but that they should be OK.

Police sources said the father and his two sons, 7 and 2, were in an upstairs bedroom. There apparently was a gun on the bed and the 2-year-old allegedly started jumping on the bed, causing the gun to fire once.

The bullet struck his 7-year-old brother and his father, according to that source.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the child underwent surgery Tuesday night. Both were in stable condition, police said.

Joan Ascalon said she’s glad her neighbors will be OK.

“The kids are great and wonderful so we wish them well,” she said.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental and said the gun was a long gun.

CMPD Lt. Stephen Fishback said accidents involving guns out around children are happening too often.

“Sometimes the wrong hands doesn’t mean someone with bad intentions, those wrong hands can be little hands,” Fishback said.

He said it’s up to parents to make sure guns are safely secured.

“We have to have our community members realize how dangerous these guns can be,” he said. “All guns need to be treated like they’re loaded and there doesn’t ever need to be a reliance of safety’s on firearms.”

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates on this story.

(WATCH BELOW: Girl accidentally shot, killed by another child in Chicago)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
47K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Burke County, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged for murder of woman in Burke County, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged for the murder of a woman in Burke County Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a shooting call at around 2:45 p.m. at a home on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs. At the scene, they found Pamela Moses, 50, who had been shot. Paramedics confirmed she died at the scene.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 3 Albuquerque officers shot responding to robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Three Albuquerque police officers were shot and another was injured while responding to a robbery Thursday, leaving law enforcement officials and elected leaders frustrated as New Mexico's largest city continues to grapple with a record-setting year of deadly violence. Authorities said one of the officers...

Comments / 5

Community Policy