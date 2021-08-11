Blockchain technology could be set for a major security boost

The emergence of Connected Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs) shows great potential for future intelligent traffic systems, enhancing both traffic safety and road efficiency. However, the CAVs relying on data driven perception and driving models face many challenges, including the lack of comprehensive knowledge to deal with complicated driving context. In this paper, we are motivated to investigate cooperative knowledge sharing for CAVs. We propose a secure and efficient directed acyclic graph (DAG) blockchain based knowledge sharing framework, aiming to cater for the micro-transaction based vehicular networks. The framework can realize both local and cross-regional knowledge sharing. Then, the framework is applied to autonomous driving applications, wherein machine learning based models for autonomous driving control can be shared. A lightweight tip selection algorithm (TSA) is proposed for the DAG based knowledge sharing framework to achieve consensus and identity verification for cross-regional vehicles. To enhance model accuracy as well as minimizing bandwidth consumption, an adaptive asynchronous distributed learning (ADL) based scheme is proposed for model uploading and downloading. Experiment results show that the blockchain based knowledge sharing is secure, and it can resist attacks from malicious users. In addition, the proposed adaptive ADL scheme can enhance driving safety related performance compared to several existing algorithms.