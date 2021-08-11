Cancel
Blockchain technology could be set for a major security boost

By Anthony Spadafora
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Advances in quantum computing have the potential to change the world as we know it especially since today's security and encryption solutions won't be able to withstand attacks launched by quantum computers. For this reason, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Cambridge Quantum (CQ) and the Monterrey Institute of Technology have...

TechRadar

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

Technology is always changing, and the stock market's performance over the past decade has shown that tech stocks are must-own for almost any kind of investing style. So-called FAAMNG stocks have been big winners and now make up the five most valuable companies in the United States. The tech sector's share of the overall stock market, meanwhile, is only going to grow in the coming years as technology more deeply penetrates business and everyday life.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Tech Stocks That Could Shoot to The Moon

The tech industry is expected to witness rapid growth over the long term, fueled by the ongoing digital transformation. And because semiconductors are the backbone of a plethora of tech products, we think multi-billion-dollar investments in this space should drive the performances of semiconductor companies Lam Research (LRCX), KLA (KLAC), and STMicroelectronics (STM) in the coming months. Let’s discuss.Since last year, the tech industry has been in the limelight, given accelerated demand for advanced tech productions and solutions amid remote working trends and rapid digital transformation. In this environment, companies are investing significantly in developing breakthrough technologies to stay ahead of the competition.
Marketstimebusinessnews.com

Ways of investing in blockchain strategy as propounded by Ian Mausner

Blockchain technology has become a burning trend. It is hitting the financial market now and then. It has the potential of transforming the conventional business model and bringing different sectors within its fold. The concept, however, is not smooth. Blockchain-based technology takes the form of a massive virtual spreadsheet. It takes the form of a ledger whereby every transaction comes under-recording. It validates, confirms, and archives input. Hence, it is virtually dominating and accessed by different participants.
MarketsHouston Chronicle

New Episode of Advancements to Explore Developments in Blockchain Technology

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. An upcoming episode of the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on innovations in blockchain-enabled digital assets. This episode is scheduled to broadcast on August 28, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET via CNBC. Viewers will learn how the G-CoinTM token, powered by...
Technologyarxiv.org

Secure and Efficient Blockchain based Knowledge Sharing for Connected Autonomous Vehicles

The emergence of Connected Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs) shows great potential for future intelligent traffic systems, enhancing both traffic safety and road efficiency. However, the CAVs relying on data driven perception and driving models face many challenges, including the lack of comprehensive knowledge to deal with complicated driving context. In this paper, we are motivated to investigate cooperative knowledge sharing for CAVs. We propose a secure and efficient directed acyclic graph (DAG) blockchain based knowledge sharing framework, aiming to cater for the micro-transaction based vehicular networks. The framework can realize both local and cross-regional knowledge sharing. Then, the framework is applied to autonomous driving applications, wherein machine learning based models for autonomous driving control can be shared. A lightweight tip selection algorithm (TSA) is proposed for the DAG based knowledge sharing framework to achieve consensus and identity verification for cross-regional vehicles. To enhance model accuracy as well as minimizing bandwidth consumption, an adaptive asynchronous distributed learning (ADL) based scheme is proposed for model uploading and downloading. Experiment results show that the blockchain based knowledge sharing is secure, and it can resist attacks from malicious users. In addition, the proposed adaptive ADL scheme can enhance driving safety related performance compared to several existing algorithms.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

BSV Blockchain Sets New World Record For Daily Average Block Size

ZUG, Switzerland, August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the BSV blockchain and digital currency, today confirms that the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain has set a new world record for the highest daily average block size on a Bitcoin network.
WorldPosted by
Benzinga

IBM And University Of Tokyo Debut Japan's Most Powerful Quantum Computer

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and the University of Tokyo have unveiled the IBM Quantum System One, which is being presented as Japan's most powerful quantum computer. What Happened: IBM and the university formed a partnership in 2019 to accelerate Japanese quantum computing research and development. In 2020, they started the Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium that brought together technology-focused talent from Japan’s leading universities, corporations and research associations.
Businessaithority.com

Ubirch and Authentic Vision Join Forces to Extend Blockchain Security to the Physical World

Authentic Vision, a Salzburg, Austria based authentication technology company, and Ubirch, a German cybersecurity company, announced a strategic collaboration to bring to customers their respective technologies, knowhow, and solutions, which would extend blockchain security to the physical world. Authentic Vision is amongst the pioneers to bring the authentication of a physical security label into Ubirch’s ecosystem which provides data integrity with the help of cryptography and Blockchain technology. This collaboration will address the constant, global rise in counterfeit activities in prominent market segments such as Health, Supply Chain & Logistics, Document Security and Collector’s items.
SoftwareTechRepublic

EY's new blockchain platform could solve a major tax headache

TaxGrid uses a distributed ledger and zero-knowledge proof to share tax information across tax agencies, banks and investors in near real-time. EY's Tax Lab just tested a solution to an international tax problem using blockchain technology and a zero-knowledge proof approach to privacy and security. TaxGrid has the potential to replace a manual and paper-based tax refund process that costs investors money and creates fraud headaches for tax collectors.
Marketsthepaypers.com

CoreChain gets USD 1.25M to boost B2B payments for the enterprise with blockchain

CoreChain Technologies, a digital B2B payments network built on blockchain, has raised USD 1.25 million in pre-seed funding. The funding came from investors that include Ulu Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Bloccelerate VC, and New Form Capital and will be used to accelerate enterprise customer adoption and expand its payments and financing network.
Economycybersecdn.com

RBI’s ban on new Mastercard cards could boost local data security in India

In April 2018, the Indian central bank, RBI, issued the Storage of Payment System Data policy, which mandated that all system providers store data related to their payment systems only in India. Recently, RBI barred Mastercard from issuing new cards in India after finding out their customers’ data was located outside the country. Earlier, in April 2021, RBI barred American Express and Diners Club from adding new customers for six months due to their violation of the local data-storage rules.
Commodities & FutureInvestorPlace

HVBT Stock: Could Ethereum’s 2.0 Overhaul Threaten Hive Blockchain?

Ethereum’s (CCC:ETH-USD) London hard fork is a new chapter for cryptocurrencies. The overhaul, starting with the fork and ultimately transforming into the Ethereum 2.0 network, is one of the largest upgrades we’ve ever seen on a blockchain network. And, it’s the second-largest crypto in the world to boot. But this upgrade could potentially be a detriment to other players in the crypto industry, like Hive Blockchain (NASDAQ:HVBT). Could the Ethereum 2.0 overhaul ruin HVBT stock?
SoftwareIEEE Spectrum

Quantum Randomness Now Boosts Everyday Security

Randomness is typically seen as a problem, interfering with our ability to make sense of the world and complicating our attempts to predict the future. But that very unpredictability also makes it a crucial ingredient in the encryption that protects billions of dollars worth of private data. Random numbers are used to make cryptographic keys, and any latent pattern in the key can be used to crack encryption. True randomness is harder to come by than you might think though, which is why people are increasingly turning to the strange world of quantum mechanics to find it.
Marketsetftrends.com

Blockchain Could Hit $3.5 Billion by 2025

A recent report by French market research provider ReportLinker project that the blockchain industry will hit $3.58 billion by the year 2025. If this growth trajectory goes as planned, it’s good news for the Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH). “A new report on the potential for blockchain identity management solutions...
Internetinformation-age.com

Utilising AI to predict buyer intent in a digital world

Tom Castley, vice-president of sales – EMEA at Outreach, discusses the need to prioritise use of AI to predict digital buyer intent. The growth of digital data worldwide is accelerating at an unprecedented, virtually incomprehensible rate. The search engines we use constantly collate data about our browsing habits, merchant websites create a profile about the combination of products we keep returning to, and our social media accounts merge all our data to build a profile of our digital avatar.
Economythepaypers.com

Oesterreichische Nationalbank tests blockchain technology for federal bonds

The Austrian central bank Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) has announced simulating the issuance and processing of a federal bond as a security token. Four players are on board, namely the subsidiary of the Austrian control bank CSD, the Federal Finance Agency, Raiffeisen Bank International and the Erste Group. DELPHI, the working title of the project, simulates the entire life cycle of securities on a blockchain in real time.

