Irene B. Rutherford, 89, of Castile, formerly of Silver Springs, passed away on Aug. 10, 2021 at the East Side Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw. She was born Jan. 2, 1932 in Fillmore, N.Y., daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel Washburn Lyon. Irene was a caregiver for most of her life, doing private caregiving as well as working as a nurse’s aide at the Wyoming County Community Hospital and the former Castile Nursing Home.