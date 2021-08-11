Cancel
Delaware County, PA

Sound Off for Wednesday, Aug. 11

Delaware County Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, I can sense a fake and I think that the “Patriot from Providence” is a fake. How come we have all these Republicans who say I’m a Republican but I’m going to vote Democrat this year? I think that’s probably a Democrat ward leader. And John Fetterman is an embarrassing person. Just take a look at him. I don’t think we’re going to have a governor who’s body and face or whatever is covered with tattoos. I don’t even see how this guy got into Harvard.

