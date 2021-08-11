Heat Advisory issued for Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If you work or spend time outside, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Southern Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair and Southern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.alerts.weather.gov
