Blair County, PA

Heat Advisory issued for Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If you work or spend time outside, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Southern Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair and Southern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Heat Advisory#Southern
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Snyder, Southern Centre, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Snyder; Southern Centre; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Snyder and Union Counties through 615 PM EDT At 537 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near R.B. Winter State Park to Laurelton Center to McClure. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Mifflinburg, Winfield, Shamokin Dam, Linntown, Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, New Columbia, McClure, Kreamer, Port Trevorton, Penns Creek, Beaver Springs, Richfield, Mount Pleasant Mills, Kratzerville, Paxtonville, Vicksburg and Troxelville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
New London County, CTweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern New London HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 98. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London County. In New York, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Northeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur this afternoon and early evening.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Western Clark and Southern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures 105 to 110 degrees at Barstow and Pahrump, 100 to 105 in the Owens Valley and 118 to 123 in Death Valley National Park. * WHERE...In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima, southwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 745 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332. Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers 329 and 336. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Clinton County, NYweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 03:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid 90s are expected this afternoon. * WHERE...In Vermont, Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western Addison and Western Chittenden Counties. In New York, Eastern Essex and Eastern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern New London HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 98. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London County. In New York, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Northeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur this afternoon and early evening.
Nassau County, NYweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southern Nassau HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 99. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Middlesex, Southern Fairfield and Southern New Haven Counties. In New York, Southern Nassau, Northern Nassau and Northwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur this afternoon and early evening.
Berkshire County, MAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT... A Heat Advisory for heat indices in the mid 90s to lower 100s this afternoon. * WHERE...Bennington and eastern Windham Counties in southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut, Capital Region, the Lake George Region, Mohawk Valley, the Taconics, Helderbergs, mid Hudson Valley, northern Catskills and the Schoharie Valley in eastern New York and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Columbia County, PAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Columbia, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. For excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Columbia; Cumberland; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Union HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Excessive Heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.
Fairfield County, CTweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Middlesex, Southern Fairfield and Southern New Haven Counties. In New York, Southern Nassau, Northern Nassau and Northwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur in the afternoon to early evening hours.
Litchfield County, CTweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT... A Heat Advisory for heat indices in the mid 90s to lower 100s this afternoon. * WHERE...Bennington and eastern Windham Counties in southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut, Capital Region, the Lake George Region, Mohawk Valley, the Taconics, Helderbergs, mid Hudson Valley, northern Catskills and the Schoharie Valley in eastern New York and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Litchfield County, CTweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid 90s to lower 100s. * WHERE...Bennington and eastern Windham Counties in southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut, Capital Region, the Lake George Region, Mohawk Valley, the Taconics, Helderbergs, mid Hudson Valley, northern Catskills and the Schoharie Valley in eastern New York and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Westchester County, NYweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 105 degrees or greater. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoors. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Westchester EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. * WHERE...Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur in the afternoon to early evening hours.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid 90s expected. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Sussex County, NJweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sussex HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Clay County, ARweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Southeastern Elko County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Highs up to 102 with overnight lows in the mid 60s f. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
Houston County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Peach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Peach A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN PEACH AND CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1130 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Warner Robins, or 10 miles northeast of Perry...moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Perry, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Robins Air Force Base, Sand Bed, Houston Lake, Lakewood, Powerville, Elberta, Bonaire, Miami Valley, Kathleen, Clinchfield and Grovania. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Western Clark and Southern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Target Area: Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures 105 to 110 degrees at Barstow and Pahrump, 100 to 105 in the Owens Valley and 118 to 123 in Death Valley National Park. * WHERE...In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Palm Beach County through 1030 PM EDT At 1001 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boynton Beach to near Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Lantana, Atlantis, Loxahatchee NWR, Village Of Golf, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Whisper Walk, Kings Point, Dunes Road, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Hypoluxo, South Palm Beach, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes and Manalapan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

