Flood Advisory issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 21:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Northern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Northeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until midnight CDT. * At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crestview, Baker, Nubbin Ridge, Cannon Town, Kellys Mill, Rock Creek, Galliver, Blackman, Holt, Munson, Milligan, Escambia Farms, Good Hope, Peaden, Belandville, Clear Springs, Floridale, Silver Springs and McLellan. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.