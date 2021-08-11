Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. For heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Union; York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 101 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT Wednesday. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heat and humidity can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.