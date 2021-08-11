Cancel
Buckhannon, WV

Coronavirus: Unvaccinated students at West Virginia college must pay fee

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Students attending a West Virginia college who do not show proof of vaccination will be charged an additional fee this fall, the college announced.

West Virginia Wesleyan College announced on its website that students who have not received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be charged a nonrefundable fee of $750 for the fall semester, WCHS reported.

The college set a deadline of Sept. 7, the television station reported.

“The fee is going to be used to cover the expenses that will come with increased testing and other resources that the college will have to utilize and deploy to keep every student safe,” Dean James Moore said in a statement.

According to the college, students who do not submit proof of vaccination status or who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly surveillance testing. The cost will be covered by the COVID-19 fee charged to the unvaccinated students, school officials said.

Students, faculty, and staff who have not been fully vaccinated also must wear a mask indoors at all times and must maintain a social distance at all indoor venues on campus, the college stated on its website. That includes classrooms, residence halls and dining areas.

About 90% of Wesleyan’s faculty and staff have been vaccinated and a large percentage of students have already confirmed vaccination, WSAZ reported.

The College’s Arrival on Campus policies also apply to campus guests, visitors and alumni, according to the college’s website.

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

