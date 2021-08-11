Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

766 Hopriver Road

anytimerealty.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a great yard? Looking for a home to make your own? Well step right up, because this home is it! Great bones means a great start in this solid 3 bedroom Ranch with full walkout, partially finished, basement. The fireplaced living room with beautiful hardwood flooring opens to a bright dining room with builtin hutch and adjacent to the sunny, fully applianced kitchen with custom cabinetry. The large family room in the lower level is ready for your memories! Spectacular yard with oversized barn offers endless opportunities for fun and frolic and has metal roof. Newer boiler and roof, thermal windows!

www.anytimerealty.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Carol M Cavalieri#Era Blanchard Rossetto#Smartmls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $95,000

Calling all investors!! Here`s a good one to put in your investment portfolio. It`s ready to be flipped or kept as a rental!! So many possibilities with this one!! Fantastic location in the heart of morningside near the elementary school and close to shopping too. Newer roof and siding(2018) and new AC unit 2019. House has loads of potential and features a living room on the main that opens up to the very functional kitchen with a opening to dining room. Also on the main floor is one standard size bedroom with double closet, a 2nd larger bedroom with double closet, and very spacious main floor full bath. Upstairs you`ll find a bonus finished dormer that could be a 3rd bedroom or flexible space. Downstairs is unfinished but provides good storage. The flat backyard is completely fenced in and there`s a detached garage. This ones needs cosmetic TLC and is being offered in it`s current condition "as is". Priced to sell!!!
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $65,000

The home features a rustic wooden front deck shaded by mature trees, off street parking, a fenced in backyard and a one car attached garage! The living room is roomy with three large North and East facing windows that allow ample light throughout the day and a closet for extra storage. The cozy kitchen features a bonus room attached that can be used as a pantry with built-in shelving and an exit to the side yard. Both large bedrooms are located on the top floor. The highlights of bedroom one include high ceilings, north and east facing windows and a walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 features an east facing window as well as a south facing window that overlooks the backyard and garden. The large unfinished basement is dry and includes a bonus room for storage, a coal room that could be used for extra storage, and an exit to the backyard. Other great things about this home: All appliances stay with the home! Furnace is less than 1 year old! Dog house in the backyard Flowering cherry blossom trees NO carpets This home would make a great starter home for a couple looking for an easy fix-er-upper or investment property for someone looking to earn passive income.
Real Estatebatleynews.co.uk

This stylish home has a stunning location, near Dewsbury

It’s a light and spacious home, with original features and refurbishments adding to its character. Built around 1865 for the owner of the local tannery, the kitchen diner is converted from what was the tanning room, with chimney remnants outside, and natural slate flooring and ornate plaster work inside. The...
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Phillips Road

$150,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCH2002666. GOT DREAMS? Bring your toys for a day of fun and adventure, backs up to Mattowoman creek, which makes for an even greater opportunity for quality wildlife to experience, and who doesn't want the ability to hunt their own land. If nature is your thing, imagine the area you can cover on this piece of property. Raw Land with no recorded perc on file with the county. The land is being sold strictly AS IS. Maybe you have always wanted to build your dream home. Please contact the County for more information regarding potential perc, well, and/or septic @301-609-6900, and the cost of perc(s) and survey would be at the Buyer's expense. Please DO NOT ENTER/WALK the neighbor's property, stay within boundaries.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

27 Laurel Cove Road

Great opportunity to own this 2 bedroom, 1 bath "Year Round Ranch, with seasonal views!! .on Laurel Cove in Bashan Lake community!! Walk right down to the beach area ....or golf cart! This home is being sold as is and ready for new owners to give this their special touch, possibilities are endless here... this won't last long!! And could be just in time to get the last of the Summer/Fall months right here. Schedule your showing today!! Laurel Cove Association.
Coventry, CTanytimerealty.com

940 Grant Hill Road

Welcome home to a charming & well-maintained 1930s Cape where the possibilities are endless! Youll hear nothing but nature around here which makes relaxing on your deck after a long day even more enjoyable! Notable features of this property include: updated windows, newer hot water tank, updated electrical, a radon mitigation system installed last year, gleaming hardwoods in the living room and an updated eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops. Also check out your massive master bedroom which connects to your main bathroom for easy access. Upstairs youll find a bonus room that has potential for either a 3rd bedroom, office or storage room. Install a dormer down the road to truly maximize this space! Head downstairs to the lower level and youll find the laundry area, utilities and a heated rec room which connects to the spacious 2 car garage. This affordable home on over an acre of flat land will not last in this market!
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1811 Kalorama Road NW

Large Walk out Patio in HEART OF ADAMS MORGAN! $1700/month - Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Adams Morgan. Separately controlled HVAC, spacious walk out patio, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, updated bathrooms and much more. APARTMENT FEATURES:. • Individually controlled heating and cooling. • Spacious...
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

235 Old Salem Road

CAPTIVATING 3 BEDROOM CAPE STYLISHLY REMODELED WITH CHIC DECOR ON A PRETTY CORNER FENCED IN LOT WITH A SHIMMERING PRIVATE 18X36 INGROUND POOL. PERFECT FOR THESE HOT SUMMER DAYS! IMMACULATE INTERIOR FEATURES CLASSY RENOVATED EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, COOL TILE FLOORING AND A FRANKE STAINLESS SINK. SUN FILLED SPACIOUS FIREPLACED LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS , CHARMING FORMAL DINING ROOM, AND FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM STEPS AWAY FROM THE UPDATED HALF BATH. THE SECOND FLOOR BOASTS 2 GENEROUS SIZED BEDROOMS AND UPGRADED TRENDY FULL BATH. THE BACKYARD IS A PEACEFUL OASIS WITH PERENNIAL GARDENS, REFRESHING POOL FUN , AND SUMMER BARBECUES GRILLING FROM THE SIDE DECK. NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN THIS HOME HAS REPAIRED OR REPLACED ALL MAJOR ITEMS INCLUDING ROOF, WINDOWS ,FURNACE, POOL LINER, A/C UNIT AND MUCH MORE A MUST SEE!
New York City, NY6sqft

$1.8M Midwood Victorian is overflowing with flowery, vintage appeal

We sincerely hope that whoever buys this Victorian home in Midwood decides to keep at least some of the floral wallpaper, and there’s really no choice when it comes to preserving vintage elements like clawfoot tubs, a vintage Kenmore stove, and stained glass windows. The home was built in 1899, and today it’s an intriguing mix of 19th-century architecture and 1950s retro. It has six bedrooms, a covered porch, driveway, two-car garage, and both front and rear yards, and it’s on the market for $1.8 million.
Real EstatePosted by
97ZOK

Stunning Lake Geneva 13 Bedroom Estate Will Blow Your Mind

Lake Geneva, oh how we love you. All your beautiful lakefront homes. Multimillion-dollar dream homes. Take a look inside another beauty. Situated perfectly on 3.5 acres of gorgeous lakefront land, the estate at 590 S Lake Shore Drive is extraordinary on many levels. 13 Bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, an incredible...
Real Estatebrownstoner.com

A Park Slope Brownstone Rich in Woodwork and Two Others to See, Starting at $1.1 Million

Our picks for open houses to see this week are found in Park Slope, Bay Ridge and Homecrest. They range in price from $1.1 million to $3.995 million. In the Park Slope Historic District, this single-family brownstone is rich with original woodwork, pocket doors, shutters and carved wood mantels with tile. The four-story house also has exposed brick, wall-through air conditioning, modern radiators high up on the walls, and a dining platform and raised wood-burning fireplace in the garden floor’s large eat-in kitchen. A petite kitchenette on the top floor has two electric burners. The townhouse is in move-in condition, according to the listing, although a new owner may want to update the main kitchen and the heating and cooling systems. It last changed hands in 2019 for $3.6 million, already renovated.
Shoppinggvpennysaver.com

LEROY: 7050 Thwing Road

LEROY: 7050 Thwing Road (off W. Bergen Rd. and off 237). Wed.- Sat., Aug. 18th-21st (9-4pm). Lots of Jewelry, Watches, Tons of Brand Name Cookbooks (Taste of Home, Gooseberry Patch, etc.), Boyds Bears (Resin), Cherished Teddies, Household, Christmas, Halloween, Easter, Knick Knacks, Furniture (2 living room chairs, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, like new with glass doors) Glass floor lamp, Tea Pots, Florals, Various Glass Items, Womens Shoes/ Clothes, Purses including Vera Bradley w/ Clutch (Never Been Used), VHS tapes (SEVERAL DISNEY TAPES, some new), Large variety of magazines, POWER MITER SAW. Cleaning out the house. Everything must go! No junk! Too much stuff to list! DON'T MISS THIS HUGE SALE! No early birds.
Tampa, FLhomecrux.com

This 30-Foot ESCAPE N1 Modernist Tiny Home Features Metal and Glass Facade

The tiny house movement has taken the world by storm. Times are changing and so are our houses. People are drifting toward tiny houses than possessing a traditional home. Dan Dobrowolski who heads a tiny home construction company ESCAPE brings out his new design the N1, which holds resemblances with the midcentury buildings, once designed by the legendry architect Richard Neutra.
Real Estatedwell.com

The Home Jean Prouvé Designed for His Daughter Is Now Up for Sale

The futuristic residence, built in 1962 and overlooking the commune of Saint-Die-des-Vosges in the French countryside, is asking €1,500,000. In the forested Vosges Mountains, about 50 miles outside of Nancy, France, rests Maison du Docteur Gauthier—a striking two-level home that combines industrial and rustic design. The historic property dates back to the early 1960s when Jean Prouvé designed it for his daughter, Françoise, and her husband.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

62 Cool Scandinavian Dining Room Designs

We continue telling you about cool Scandinavian designs, and today we’ll talk about dining rooms or maybe dining zones because not every home has a separate dining room. Scandinavian dining rooms are mostly neutral, all-white, sometimes spruced up wtih muted colors, pastels and black for a contrast. Add stained wood in light and dark shades to give a slight mid-century modern feel to the space and a cozy organic touch. Using this style you can also hint at any other style just taking mid-century or ultra-minimalist furniture, shabby chic, vintage or boho-chic accessories, carpets and curtains. Don’t forget potted plants, succulents and cacti and maybe a gallery wall, even a small one, to make the space more inviting. Below you’ll see many cool examples how to decorate a Scandinavian dining room, get inspired!
Interior Designbobvila.com

See the Most Searched for Kitchen Cabinet Color After White

A crisp, white paint color can do wonders for a home, especially the kitchen. It’s an easy, matches-with-anything, option. That’s why it’s the most searched for kitchen cabinet color. The second most searched for color is a bit unexpected, however. It’s blue! Not sure why so many people love it? These gorgeous examples prove how beautiful blue kitchen cabinets can be.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

A Modern Glass Roof In The Bedroom As Decor Idea

The glass roof in the bedroom is a surprising choice. This space, which is synonymous with privacy and rest, does not initially imply a large glass partition. And yet the canopy in some cases can be of great use. It is not just a functional partition to delimit the spaces. It is not a simple decorative element either. The canopy is more than that. It separates but let’s see and lets light through. And with a little idea, it can turn out to be a real asset to your interior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy