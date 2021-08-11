766 Hopriver Road
Looking for a great yard? Looking for a home to make your own? Well step right up, because this home is it! Great bones means a great start in this solid 3 bedroom Ranch with full walkout, partially finished, basement. The fireplaced living room with beautiful hardwood flooring opens to a bright dining room with builtin hutch and adjacent to the sunny, fully applianced kitchen with custom cabinetry. The large family room in the lower level is ready for your memories! Spectacular yard with oversized barn offers endless opportunities for fun and frolic and has metal roof. Newer boiler and roof, thermal windows!www.anytimerealty.com
