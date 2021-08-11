Cancel
MLS

8 Evelyn Drive

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory, Character and Charm abound!!Welcome to 8 Evelyn Drive, located in the waterside neighborhood of Hopeworth Estates. A welcoming stone fireplaced living room/dining room,4 bedroom 2 full baths are just among the many charming characteristics this home posses. There have been many recent updates, they include, kitchen counter/back splash, kitchen appliances, flooring, 200 amp electrical upgrade, New heating system & Hot water heater. A Neighborhood association, beach/water access and park are just a short walk away. Don't let this one get away!

