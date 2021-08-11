108 Emmanuel Drive
Welcome home to this wonderfully loved colonial! Living room & dining room feature brazilian cherry floors, plus a pellet stove. The granite full applianced kitchen overlooks a deck with an awning and a waterview. There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor plus a full bath. Second story was added in 1989 featuring an owners' bedroom with cathedral ceiling, den, bath and deck. A private office, large walk-in closet and access to a professional workshop over the garages completes the second floor. The lower level features a fireplaced family room, ldry room/bath and a bedroom. Bonuses are new siding and a new roof. Come and see for yourself and choose your space-there is plenty of room for the whole family.www.anytimerealty.com
Comments / 0