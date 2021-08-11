Cancel
Public Health

Coronavirus: Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 concerts

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks announced Tuesday that she is canceling her five 2021 concert dates due to concerns over COVID-19 and the recent spread of the delta variant.

Nicks, 73, made the announcement on her Twitter account.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”

Nicks had been scheduled to headline the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and the BottleRock Napa Valley concert in California over Labor Day weekend, Rolling Stone reported. Nicks was also scheduled to perform the first two weekends in October at Austin City Limits, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, scheduled for Oct. 8-17, Billboard reported.

Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will replace Nicks at the BottleRock Napa Valley concert, Rolling Stone reported. Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters are the other headliners for the event, Billboard reported.

Austin City Limits has not announced a replacement and the New Orleans concert has been scrapped.

Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and as a solo artist in 2019.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Stevie Nicks reveals why she cancelled all her tour dates: 'I’m devastated'

Fans with plans to see Stevie Nicks this fall will have to wait. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new Roots Of Rock exclusive station. Nicks, who was scheduled to headline shows at Austin City Limits, BottleRock, and Jazz Aspen pulled the plug on her upcoming fall headlining tour citing a rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason.
Napa, CAksro.com

Steve Nicks Pulls Out of BottleRock

Rock and roll hall-of-famer Stevie Nicks is pulling out as a headliner at Napa’s Bottlerock Music Festival. In a statement, Nicks called it a challenging decision to cancel all of her 2021 shows because of rising COVID cases. The three-day Bottle Rock festival is scheduled for early September, and organizers say Chris Stapleton will replace Nicks as the Friday headliner. Other headliners include Guns N Roses on Saturday, and Foo Fighters on Sunday. Attendees will have to show proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72-hours.
CelebritiesRedbook

Stevie Nicks' Legendary Life in Photos

Rockstar. Rule-breaker. Raspy-voiced goddess. These are just a few of the words used to describe Stephanie Lynn Nicks, known the world over as Stevie Nicks. From her breakout days as a leading lady of Fleetwood Mac to her successful solo career, Nicks has churned out an impressive catalog of hits, including "Landslide," "Edge of Seventeen," and "Dreams," to name a few. Not to mention, her recent turn on American Horror Story and even a viral bout on TikTok stand alongside the legacy of her music, reintroducing the talented Nicks to one generation after another. She's the actual embodiment of a living legend, so let's explore the storied life of one of the best-selling musical artists of all time: Stevie Nicks.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The Fleetwood Mac singer had been scheduled to perform at festivals in Colorado, California, Texas and Louisiana starting in early September. On Tuesday, she announced she was canceling her gigs through the rest of the year. “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for...
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Stevie Nicks’ ‘Bella Donna': A Track-by-Track Guide

Bella Donna, Stevie Nicks’ debut solo album, was released on July 27, 1981, but most of its songs were written years before. In Fleetwood Mac, nearly everyone was a songwriter, and their albums had only so much space. Releasing a solo album became a necessity for Nicks, who had an overabundance of songs that didn't fit on band records, as well as a chance to explore her creativity outside of the group.
Music96krock.com

Stevie Nicks: Her 50 Best Songs, Ranked

Stevie Nicks is the first woman (and thankfully, not the last) woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist. As her solo debut, Bella Donna, turns 40 we looked back on her entire career to rank her 50 best songs (40 would have made sense, but it was too hard to cut it off there). We included solo and Fleetwood Mac songs, as well as her pre-Mac band Buckingham/Nicks and a few of her other collaborations.
CelebritiesPopculture

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks' Tough Decision Has Fans Sounding Off

Stevie Nicks has declared she will not be performing for the rest of 2021 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise, which has prompted Fleetwood Mac fans to respond in her comments. Nicks posted a statement to Twitter, saying that she made the tough decision for the safety of her herself and all of those going to public events and festivals.
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

Stevie Nicks Allegedly Still Blocking Lindsey Buckingham’s Return

The chain that held Fleetwood Mac together may never be repaired at this point. Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired in 2018, and he is not likely to come back, despite drummer Mick Fleetwood’s attempts to get the Rumours line-up back on stage. After Buckingham was fired, he was told Stevie Nicks never wanted to perform with him again and he was replaced by Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.
CelebritiesBillboard

Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Festival Dates: Here's Who Will Replace Her at BottleRock

Stevie Nicks announced Tuesday (Aug. 10) that she will no longer tour for the rest of 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman revealed she canceled her live performances this year in a short note on her Twitter account. She was previously slated to perform at the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley in California over Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3-5) and both weekends of Austin City Limits in Texas (Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10). She was also on the lineup for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in Louisiana (Oct. 8-17), which announced Sunday it was canceling its 2021 event.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Stevie Nicks Cancels Future Festival Appearances: Is This Because of Her Health?

It seems fans won't see Stevie Nicks in a while as she announced her withdrawal from her future festival appearances for a fundamental reason. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the rock and roll legend stated that she's canceling her gigs because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the fast-spreading Delta variant is also one of the significant causes why she made the decision.
CelebritiesDenver Post

Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 performances, including Jazz Aspen Festival

LOS ANGELES — Stevie Nicks has canceled five forthcoming performances at music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday. Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was to have played two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

