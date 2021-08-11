Coronavirus: Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 concerts

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks announced Tuesday that she is canceling her five 2021 concert dates due to concerns over COVID-19 and the recent spread of the delta variant.

Nicks, 73, made the announcement on her Twitter account.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”

Nicks had been scheduled to headline the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and the BottleRock Napa Valley concert in California over Labor Day weekend, Rolling Stone reported. Nicks was also scheduled to perform the first two weekends in October at Austin City Limits, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, scheduled for Oct. 8-17, Billboard reported.

Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will replace Nicks at the BottleRock Napa Valley concert, Rolling Stone reported. Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters are the other headliners for the event, Billboard reported.

Austin City Limits has not announced a replacement and the New Orleans concert has been scrapped.

Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and as a solo artist in 2019.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group