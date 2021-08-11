Cancel
Real Estate

32 Evan Road

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome check out this expanded raised ranch. It features three full bathrooms, four bedrooms and a spacious basement that leads to a three-season covered porch great for entertaining! The park like setting in the back yard is perfect for all those family gatherings you been dreaming of! The master bathroom has recently been renovated and the entire home has got a fresh coat of paint!! The home has two wood stove inserts that will make those soon to be chill nights cozy and warm!!Close to 691 and popular restaurants. Don't miss the opportunity to own in this top-rated town!

