Iconic Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez on ventilator after suffering fall

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández was admitted to a Guadalajara hospital after suffering a fall, according to his social media accounts.

Fernández 81, known as “Rey de la Música Ranchera,” suffered a cervical spine injury, the singer’s family posted on Instagram. He is currently on a ventilator in the hospital’s intensive care unit, KTLA reported.

According to a Facebook post on his official page, Fernández is in critical but stable condition, KABC reported.

The Houston Chronicle in October 1991 called Fernández the (Frank) Sinatra of ranchera music.

“He’s the supreme singer; the man who does things his way,” the newspaper reported.

Fernández is known affectionately to his fans as “Chente” and delighted fans with his distinctive charro outfit, wide sombrero and mariachi ensemble, KABC reported.

He formally retired from performing in 2016, KTLA reported. He came out of retirement three years later to give a special performance during the Latin Grammy Awards with his son, Alejandro Fernández, and his grandson, Alex Fernández, the television station reported.

Vicente Fernández’s career has covered five decades, and he has released more than 100 albums, KABC reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

