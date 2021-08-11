6 Knollwood Road
Awesome seasonal cottage within steps to beautiful Great Hill Pond and Great Hill Mountain! Enjoy summers on the lake! The Hillside association features a nice beach and dock to utilize this pristine lake! Great Hill Pond features no motors over 6 horsepower, so it is a lovely relaxing body of water! This 2 bed, 1 bath ranch is recently remodeled and in excellent shape! Be in quick and enjoy the fall on the water! Don't wait, schedule your showing today!www.anytimerealty.com
