Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Meet Collegiate Farm Bureau Leaders

wfbf.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Collegiate Farm Bureau chapters at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls have elected new leadership for the 2021-2022 school year. Meet the members who will be leading each chapter. Why are you a Collegiate Farm Bureau member? I appreciate what Farm Bureau does on a regional and national...

wfbf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Uw Madison#Uw Platteville#Uw River Falls#Wisconsin Farm Bureau#Agriculturist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Agriculturecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Ag in the Classroom Grants Available

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Ag in the Classroom program is offering grants up to $100 to pre-school through high school teachers to fund projects that promote agricultural literacy in the classroom. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, grants can be used for innovative lessons, activities, resources, presentations,...
Pickaway County, OHCircleville Herald

Farm Bureau and Conservation District joint meeting

CIRCLEVILLE — Join us for the Pickaway County Far Bureau and Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District join annual meeting of membership. Attendees will have an opportunity to preview Ag Day Field Trip activities at the fairgrounds. The meetings program features awards, recognition of partners and Ohio Soybean Council...
Agriculturewfbf.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Statement on Farmer Funding

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz released the following statement regarding Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement of additional funding for Wisconsin farmers. “As farmers continue to work through challenges from COVID-19, severe weather and general commodity price variability, any assistance is welcome to Wisconsin farm families and the rural economy. We appreciate Governor Evers acknowledging the needs of the farming community and providing an additional $50 million in direct payments to support farmers through a new round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.
Iowa StateDaily Gate City

Area residents receive Iowa Farm Environmental Leader awards

DES MOINES – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon recognized 89 farm families for their environmental stewardship during a ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Recipients are from the last two years, including 42 from 2020 and 47 from 2021. The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect the environment and our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities.
Pottawatomie County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Grateful for gatherings

The past couple of weeks I had the privilege of attending several Farm Bureau events in person — Big Tent Reunions, Summer Summit and Young Farmers and Ranchers Leaders Conference — without masks, and it was awesome. This isn’t a statement about restrictions, masks or vaccinations, it is a statement of how much we all need social interaction and how valuable relationships are. The whole time we were staying at home, I knew I was missing people. I just didn’t realize how much.
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Farm leaders envision centralized market

Leaders from the San Mateo County Farm Bureau and the Agricultural Advisory Committee are collaborating to study the feasibility of a new centralized produce and farmers market in Half Moon Bay. At the advisory board’s meeting last week, committee chair BJ Burns broached the topic of creating a larger market...
Iowa Statewnax.com

Iowa Farm Leader Says USDA Made Right Move Upgrading SNAP

The USDA this week released a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan which is used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits. The average SNAP benefit will increase more than 20 percent for Fiscal Year 2022.The average SNAP benefit will increase by $36.24 per person. Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman says the Ag Department made the right move increasing that benefit.
Agriculture95.3 MNC

Indiana Farm Bureau’s Drainage School Offered as Hybrid Event

Registration is now open for Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual Drainage School. The workshop will be presented both virtually and in person at INFB headquarters in Indianapolis. Farmers, public officials, agency personnel, attorneys and the general public are encouraged to attend. The seminar will take place Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Washington, MODaily Journal

Missouri Farm Bureau to take in-depth look at climate policy

Nearly everything we do as farmers and ranchers depends on the weather. Day-in and day-out, it affects the timing of farm work, like planting, harvesting, working livestock or cutting hay. When a storm rolls in, we had better pay attention and be prepared. Storms are brewing around climate policy in...
West Des Moines, IAthegraphic-advocate.com

Albright family featured in Iowa Farm Bureau’s new initiative

WEST DES MOINES – While Iowa’s bread and butter lies within the agricultural industry, Iowans still have questions about the health of their foods, how it was raised and if it is environmentally friendly. That’s why the Iowa Farm Bureau launched “Real Farmers. Real Food. Real Meat.,” an initiative that...
Barron County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Barron County Farm Bureau annual meeting set

The Barron County Farm Bureau will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting Sunday at the Kyle and Sara Mathison farm, 2227 11th St., Cumberland. A tour of the Mathison's farm begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by a noon meal and the business meeting. All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend this important meeting. Policy resolutions will be discussed to go forward to the WFBF annual meeting in December and elections will be held for county board directors and voting delegates for the state meeting.
Agriculturewhvoradio.com

Trigg Farm Bureau Celebrates Successful 2021

Trigg County Farm Bureau leaders and members celebrated a successful 2021 during the annual meeting Friday night. A smaller crowd than normal was on hand for the meeting Friday night at the Trigg County Recreation Complex Convention Center. President Donovan Washer says Farm Bureau membership is continuing to grow. Kentucky...
Virginia Stateemporiaindependentmessenger.com

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall visits Va. farms

WATER VIEW—American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall was the guest of honor on Aug. 5 during a tour of agricultural operations in Virginia’s Northern Neck and Tidewater regions hosted by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation leaders. The day began at the annual Virginia Ag Expo in Middlesex County, where VFBF...
AgricultureSidney Herald

Pate shares cattle handling tips with Farm Bureau members

As part of outreach to the ag community, county Farm Bureaus in District 4 held a free low-stress cattle handling demonstration July 10 at Billings Livestock Commission. District 4 consists of Big Horn, Carbon/Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Yellowstone Counties. For more than a decade, Curt Pate has been conducting demonstrations and clinics on stockmanship, colt starting, horsemanship, and safety. His personal experience incorporating effective stockmanship principles supports a “for-profit” mindset and focuses on highlighting the increased economic benefits of handling stock correctly. In addition, Pate recognizes the growing public scrutiny surrounding livestock production and the impact that improved livestock handling practices create for the sustainability of the cattle industry.
Congress & Courtskmaland.com

Farm Bureau members encouraged to advocate during August recess

(KMAland) -- The August recess is a chance for members of Congress to reconnect with their constituents. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says it’s also the perfect time for farmers and ranchers to talk to their legislators about agriculture. “Reach out to them, have a conversation with them, go...
AgricultureWOWO News

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall Travels to Southern Border

The border crisis is real. Texas farmers and ranchers in border areas are frustrated, outraged and desperate for a solution that secures the border. How real is the crisis? Several southwest Texas counties have requested additional body bags because of the number of illegal migrants being found dead on remote properties in their county.
Agriculturemainstreetnews.com

Georgia Farm Bureau accepting entries for hay contest, hay directory

Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) members who grow Bermudagrass hay are encouraged to enter the 2021 GFB Quality Hay Contest, leaders have announced. Hay entered in the contest will be tested at a University of Georgia lab using the Relative Forage Quality (RFQ) Test, which provides an analysis of the nutritional value of the hay, according to a news release. Winners will be determined by the RFQ analysis. The deadline to enter is Oct. 31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy