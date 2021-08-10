Meet Collegiate Farm Bureau Leaders

As part of outreach to the ag community, county Farm Bureaus in District 4 held a free low-stress cattle handling demonstration July 10 at Billings Livestock Commission. District 4 consists of Big Horn, Carbon/Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Yellowstone Counties. For more than a decade, Curt Pate has been conducting demonstrations and clinics on stockmanship, colt starting, horsemanship, and safety. His personal experience incorporating effective stockmanship principles supports a “for-profit” mindset and focuses on highlighting the increased economic benefits of handling stock correctly. In addition, Pate recognizes the growing public scrutiny surrounding livestock production and the impact that improved livestock handling practices create for the sustainability of the cattle industry.
