3.8k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. ESPN is reportedly hiring former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith as an NFL analyst. Smith, the number one overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft, will serve on some of the different ESPN NFL shows, such as "Monday Night Countdown." Though he won't be starting out in a full-time role, both sides are open to discussing that, should this initial experience go well.