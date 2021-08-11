Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NCAA picks 23-member committee to reform its constitution

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File). FILE - This is a March 12, 2020, file photo showing NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. The NCAA Board of Governors called for a special constitutional convention in November to initiate dramatic reform in the governance of college sports that could be in place as soon as January. The NCAA said it wants to “reimagine" how to more effectively manage the needs of college athletes.

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gates
Person
Sandy Barbour
Person
Shane Lyons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado College#23 Member Committee#Ap Photo#Ap Indianapolis#Defense#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLPosted by
PennLive.com

Penn State picks up commitment No. 23 in its 2022 recruiting class; Lions lead the nation in ESPN300 recruits, and more

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature a commitment from the son of an NFL Pro Bowler and a nation-leading number of ESPN300 commitments. The Lions were the pick for Cristian Driver, a four-star safety/wide receiver from Liberty Christian (Texas) High School and the son of Green Bay Packers great Donald Driver. Cristian Driver told 247Sports that he prefers to play wide receiver, but early evaluations suggest he could have a higher ceiling playing on the defensive side of the ball.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

4-Star RB Announces Decommitment From Alabama

On Thursday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide received some bad news when a top recruit backed off of his previous pledge. Four-star running back Le’Veon Moss announced he’s re-opening his recruitment. The move comes just over two months after he initially committed to Nick Saban and company at Alabama. “I’ve...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
PoliticsInside Higher Ed

NCAA Calls Constitutional Convention Amid Turmoil

The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced late Friday that it would hold a specially called constitutional convention in November to consider potentially sweeping changes to how the national body governs sports programs at about 1,100 colleges and universities. The association plans to appoint a 22-person committee to propose what it called "dramatic" changes to be considered at the NCAA's annual meeting in January.
College SportsHammond Daily Star

Southeastern’s Jay Artigues named to NCAA DI Baseball Committee

Southeastern Louisiana University Director of Athletics Jay Artigues has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, effective this Sept. 1. Artigues, who is completing his eighth year as the SLU athletic director, will serve a four-year term on the committee that provides administrative oversight of the Division I Baseball Championship, including the College World Series along with the selection and seeding of the 64-team bracket.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

NCAA needs reform to achieve gender equality - report

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has failed to live up to its commitment to gender equality in its basketball programs and should institute a series of reforms, according to a report . The report, by law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, was commissioned by...
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction - Post-Coaches Poll Release

What will the 2021 preseason AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings – changed up after the preseason Coaches Poll was released. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Before we get going, please note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason...
Indiana StateTribune-Star

Clinkscales named to NCAA baseball committee

Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales has been named to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. Clinkscales will serve the remaining appointment of former MVC Associate Commissioner Greg Walter with his duties beginning immediately. “I am grateful for the Missouri Valley Conference selecting me to serve out Greg Walter’s...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Oklahoma to SEC: Big 12 departure figures to change college town, too

NORMAN, Oklahoma — Jeff Stewart opened the double doors outside the kitchen of his restaurant while exchanging a few words with a server Friday. He walked quickly to a table adjacent to the horse-shoe shaped bar at O’Connell’s, loosened his apron to reveal an Oklahoma Sooners polo shirt and sat down to chat with a stranger on a slow, summer afternoon.
College Sportswvgazettemail.com

NCAA’s 'Constitutional Convention' resounds with echoes of past

Following a decade of turbulence and fights for individual rights against a lordly overseer, which included numerous internecine fights and contention between constituents of widely varying interests and wants (not to mention wealth), a new set of governing rules were laid out and implemented. Or … wait … is scheduled to be created.
College Sportsfox13news.com

NCAA to convene constitutional convention to propose ‘dramatic changes’

NCAA adopts interim name, image, likeness policy | NewsNOW from FOX. Drastic changes could be in store for the collegiate athletics landscape. The National College Athletics Association announced on Friday that its Board of Governors would convene a special constitutional convention in November, intended to propose "dramatic changes" to the NCAA Constitution.
College Sports247Sports

The NCAA Is Toast, and Its Replacement Is a Monster

Be careful what you wish for. Like many—most?—people who have followed college sports over the last 20 years or so, I frequently cursed the NCAA and wished it a precipitous, nasty, and particularly humiliating demise. Aside from its rank incompetence, there was nothing for which the NCAA stood that I found remotely congenial. Surely anything would be an improvement over the NCAA.
College Sportsswimswam.com

NCAA Will Host Constitutional Convention to Overhaul College Athletics

In response to the changing landscape of college athletics, the NCAA Board of Governors will hold a special constitutional convention in November. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In response to the changing landscape of college athletics, the NCAA Board of Governors will hold a special constitutional convention in November,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy