Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trims intraday gains below $1,750 amid subdued session, US CPI eyed

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold fades bounce off four-month low as US stimulus passage, Fed’s tapering tantrums propel greenback despite budget questions. Firmer USD, stronger equities dim gold’s safe-haven demand. Covid woes in Asia, largest customers, also challenge the bulls. Gold Weekly Forecast: Eyes $1,750 on NFP-inspired USD strength. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates recent...

www.fxstreet.com

Economykitco.com

Price gains for gold mild amid safe-haven demand

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are trading modestly higher in early morning dealings Thursday, on some safe-haven demand amid keener risk aversion in the marketplace this week. Gains in the precious metal are being limited by a surging U.S. dollar index and slumping crude oil prices. October gold futures were last up $4.30 at $1,786.60 and September Comex silver was last down $0.072 at $23.35 an ounce.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers near $1,800 as USD remains steady

Gold prints losses following the previous day’s decline on Friday. US Dollar Index bounces back above 92.50 on Fed’s official’s hawkish comments. Risk-aversion capped the downside for the precious metal. After testing the high of $1,794.85 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Friday. The US Treasury yields...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Futures Tumble as Fed Signals Stimulus Tapering

US stock futures declined Thursday as traders digested the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.9%, S&P futures declined 0.8%, and Nasdaq futures decreased 0.7%. Fed minutes released Wednesday pointed to the possibility that the central bank may start tapering its...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Firms As Fed Minutes Suggest QE Tapering To Begin This Year

The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve’s minutes showed that most officials agreed to begin the reduction of bond purchases later this year. Most participants judged that it could be appropriate to start tapering the bond purchases later this...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to gains near one-month tops, above mid-1.2700s

A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/CAD to near one-month tops on Thursday. The Fed’s taper plan and the risk-off mood acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback. An extension of the slide in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive. The USD/CAD pair now seems to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF consolidates gains below 0.9200 ahead of mid-tier US data

USD/CHF is moving sideways in a tight range on Thursday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.30. Eyes on US Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey. The USD/CHF pair closed the second straight in the positive territory on Wednesday and reached its strongest level in nearly...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Fed lifts dollar

Overview: The US dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve signaled that a majority are inclined to reduce the pace of bond purchases this year, even though the short-end interest rate markets took it in stride. Follow-through buying pushed the euro and the Australian and New Zealand dollars to new lows for the year. The Swiss franc and Japanese yen are more resilient. Emerging market currencies are under pressure, led by South Africa, Turkey, and Poland. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is lower for the fourth consecutive session and about 1% this week. Equity markets are tumbling. The S&P 500 lost 1% yesterday and is off over another percent today. Asia Pacific equities fell hard, led by Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Of note, New Zealand bucked the trend and rose almost 1.9%. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is off almost 2% today, its biggest loss in a month, but the weekly slide could be the largest since February. The US 10-year yield is near 1.23%, down three basis points. European core bond yields are softer, while the peripheral yields are a little firmer. After a soft employment report, Australia's 10-year benchmark yield fell about six basis points to dip below 1.08%, a new six-month low. Gold is recovering from follow-through selling that had pushed it to a $1774.5 low and is back near $1788. Oil prices slid yesterday, with the September WTI contract falling to a three-month low below $65, and it is off another 3.3% today around $63.25, after falling to almost $62.8. It is the sixth consecutive losing session for crude, during which time it is off around 10%. US oil inventories fell more than expected, and the level is the lowest since January 2020. However, while the decline in stocks should be supportive of prices, news that gasoline inventories rose for the first time in a month warned that demand may be flagging, which dovetails with other reports suggesting a decline in auto traffic and air travel here in August. Copper, iron ore, steel are lower as well.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD prints six month highs above 1.2800 amid a weaker loonie

Sharp decline in crude oil prices weighs on the loonie. USD/CAD off highs, still up more than a hundred pips on Thursday. The USD/CAD rose further during the American session spiked to 1.2818, reaching the highest intraday level since February. In the pulled back under 1.2800, trimming gains. The loonie is falling for the fourth consecutive day versus the US dollar.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global stocks sink as Delta variant and Fed taper fears

It was a sea of red in London and the rest of Europe as fears of the Delta variant continued. In London, the FTSE 100 index declined by more than 1.50%, with most stocks in the index being in the red. In Paris, the CAC 40 index declined by more than 2.45%, with luxury stocks leading the gains. This happened after China President Xi Jinping hinted of a wealth redistribution in the country. This hurt luxury brands like LVMH and Hermes, which do a lot of business in China. Elsewhere, in Germany, all constituents of the DAX index were in the red as it tumbled by more than 1%. Other key laggards in Europe were mining and oil and gas companies, which could be affected as the Delta variant spreads.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global equities down after Fed minutes reaffirm tapering possibility

EUR USD -0.28%. The Dollar strengthening is intact currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 362 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 375 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.07% Wednesday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD trims a part of intraday losses to one-week lows

Silver witnessed some follow-through selling for the third successive day. Slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hour chart helped limit any further losses. The technical set-up still remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders. Silver extended its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 50% Fibonacci level of a sharp...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains vulnerable near multi-month lows, just above mid-0.7100s

A combination of factors dragged AUD/USD lower for the fourth successive session on Thursday. The worsening COVID-19 situation and the risk-off mood weighed on the perceived riskier aussie. The Fed’s tapering plan acted as a tailwind for the greenback and also contributed to the downfall. The AUD/USD pair maintained its...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains capped by the 1.1700 region

EUR/USD upside appears limited by the 1.1700 area so far. The dollar trades closer to fresh 2021 highs recorder earlier. The US Philly Fed Index disappointed expectations in August. The single currency remains depressed and prompts EUR/USD to remain side-lined below the 1.1700 mark on Thursday. EUR/USD weak on dollar...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls give up post-FOMC Minutes

US Federal Reserve’s hints on tapering undermined the market’s mood. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 13 unexpectedly improved to 348K. EUR/USD is on a bearish path and would likely extend its decline towards 1.1600. The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1665 early on Thursday, a fresh 2021...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY bears on the prowl and testing weekly support

GBP/JPY bears in town and eye lower lows ahead. The cross is on the brink of breaking below critical weekly support. GBP has collapsed in classic risk-off fashion with the US dollar rallying to fresh cycle highs in the pursuit of blue skies on the DXY chart. At the time...
Worlddailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Continues Collapse

The Aussie dollar has fallen rather hard during the trading session again on Thursday as we continue to see money flow away from Asia, and into bonds in America. Australia continues to close down its own economy, which of course does wonders for growth. (Sarcasm implied.) That being said, we are well below the 0.72 level at the end of the day, and it now looks like it is only a matter of time before we fall towards the 0.70 level underneath which has been my target for some time.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD slides to 4-week low on US dollar strength, eyes 1.3600

The cable slides to 1.3652, investors eye the 1.3600 level. GBP/USD advances on a scarce UK calendar, broad dollar's strength. US Jobless Claims data improved to 348K vs 363K expected by economists. The British pound is down 0.59% at 1.3672. Earlier in the American session, the GBP/USD reached a new...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Can Silver break its trading range?

Silver has rejected prices lower than $21.5 and higher than ~$30.0 for more than a year. What it hasn’t done is crossed below its 50-day simple moving average in this time. We might expect a very strong retest of the $21.5 level in the next couple of weeks. Strengthening this proposition is a separation of the alligator bands and not much indication in the way of a reversal of trajectory.

