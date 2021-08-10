Hardin County and Elizabethtown Independent Schools Masking Mandate Announced
Hardin County Schools officially announced today that they are joining forces with Elizabethtown Independent Schools in the fight against Covid-19. Both Superintendents have announced the following guidelines for the new mask protocol: When the Hardin County incidence rate is at 50 or above masks will be required inside of all school facilities. When the rate is below 50, masking will be relaxed but still encouraged.quicksie983.com
