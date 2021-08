A double shooting in the parking lot of a busy Sandy Springs Kroger that left one man dead and another injured was the result of a botched drug deal, authorities said. More than a dozen officers responded to the Orchard Park Shopping Center along Dunwoody Club Drive about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving several 911 calls, Sandy Springs Police Department spokesman Sgt. Sal Ortega said. While en route, police learned two people had been shot and that both were lying in the parking lot.