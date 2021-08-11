Cancel
Augusta, GA

Study: Delta most dominant COVID variant in CSRA

By Chloe Salsameda
WJBF.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Delta variant of COVID-19 is quickly taking over in the CSRA. Data compiled by researchers at the Georgia Esoteric and Molecular (GEM) Laboratory at the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) reveals Delta is the most dominant strain in the community. Out of more than 300 samples collected in June and July, 142 were identified as Delta. This is a sharp contrast to samples collected in April and May, in which Delta was not detected at all.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul

A controversial GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital building on Thursday, ending a more than month-long boycott that brought the legislature to a halt. The state’s lower chamber barely achieved quorum Thursday night with 99 members,...
LawPosted by
CNN

FTC files fresh antitrust complaint seeking to break up Facebook

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission renewed its bid to break up Facebook (FB) on Thursday by filing an amended complaint in federal court alleging the tech giant has monopolized social media and harmed competition. The new complaint comes nearly two months after a federal judge tossed out the original...

