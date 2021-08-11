Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

 2021-08-10

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 649 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ajo. This includes the following streams and drainages Rio Cornez Wash, Gibson Arroyo, Tenmile Wash and Sikort Chuapo Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Wyandotte County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima, southwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 745 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332. Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers 329 and 336. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Eddy; Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico Southwestern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico Northwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas Western Loving County in western Texas * Until 1000 PM MDT /1100 PM CDT/. * At 655 PM MDT /755 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla and Red Bluff.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 07:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon; Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Lyon County in east central Kansas Southwestern Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Osage City, Americus, Olpe, Reading, Allen and Admire. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 118 and 153. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Eddy; Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico Southwestern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico Northwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas Western Loving County in western Texas * Until 1000 PM MDT /1100 PM CDT/. * At 655 PM MDT /755 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla and Red Bluff.
Wyandotte County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Southwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT Friday. * At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 20:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until midnight MST. * At 854 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain north of Peach Springs. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen and will continue to spread south and west with time. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and may impact Peach Springs...Buck and Doe Road...and highway 6. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hardy County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardy The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Hardy County in eastern West Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 339 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wardensville... Mccauley Baker This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Route 29 at Sperry Run FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 200 AM MDT. * At 821 PM MDT, Multiple sources have reported flooding in the warned area. Multiple roads are impassible. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, La Union, Vinton and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 200 AM MDT. * At 821 PM MDT, Multiple sources have reported flooding in the warned area. Multiple roads are impassible. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, La Union, Vinton and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.
Greenbrier County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenbrier, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Greenbrier; Summers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMMERS COUNTIES At 419 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Anjean to near Hix, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Non severe, dime sized hail was reported earlier in Hinton. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alderson Rupert Glenray Hix Lawn Talcott and Meadow Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES At 755 PM MDT, Multiple sources indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Multiple Sources IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, Vinton, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended but minor flooding may be ongoing. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT Sunday for portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas.
Metcalfe County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Metcalfe; Monroe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky North Central Monroe County in south central Kentucky * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 251 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cyclone, Beaumont, Sulphur Lick and Willow Shade. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 647 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise, San Simon and Rucker Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Fivemile Creek, East Turkey Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Onion Creek, Whitewater Draw, West Whitetail Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek, Wood Canyon, Stanford Creek, Indian Creek, San Simon River, Turkey Creek, South Fork Keating Creek, Pinery Creek, Rucker Canyon, Pridham Creek, Silver Creek, O B Draw, Cave Creek, Big Sand Wash, East Whitetail Creek and Keating Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Forest County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Forest; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT SATURDAY FOR WESTERN FOREST, MERCER, NORTHERN VENANGO AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 1012 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hermitage, Sharon, Oil City, Franklin, Sharpsville, Greenville, Sugarcreek, Farrell, New Wilmington, Mercer, Pulaski, Hasson Heights, Stoneboro, Seneca, New Bedford, West Middlesex, Polk, Sandy Lake, Clark and Wheatland. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES At 755 PM MDT, Multiple sources indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Multiple Sources IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, Vinton, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Houston County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Peach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Peach A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN PEACH AND CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1130 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Warner Robins, or 10 miles northeast of Perry...moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Perry, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Robins Air Force Base, Sand Bed, Houston Lake, Lakewood, Powerville, Elberta, Bonaire, Miami Valley, Kathleen, Clinchfield and Grovania. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 757 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring in and around the warned area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, St. David, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas Canyon. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Sibyl Rd at Gila/Dragoon Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

