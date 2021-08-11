Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 18:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 649 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ajo. This includes the following streams and drainages Rio Cornez Wash, Gibson Arroyo, Tenmile Wash and Sikort Chuapo Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
