Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Taylor, Inland Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Taylor; Inland Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Taylor County through 1045 PM EDT At 951 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Perry, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Perry, Pinland, Fish Creek, Jug Island, Howell Place, Secotan, Boyd, Smith, Adams Beach, Scanlon, Econfina, Dekle Beach, Lake Bird, Jack Lee Island, Keaton Beach, Bird Island, Foley, Blue Springs, Perry-Foley Airport and Bucell Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
