Parker, TX

P & R Meeting

DFW Community News
 3 days ago

Notice is hereby given the Parks and Recreation (P&R) Commission for the City of Parker will meet virtually on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting...

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Chamber Weekly Updates – August 13, 2021

Governor Greg Abbott is again prohibiting governmental entities in Texas – including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials – from requiring or mandating mask wearing. It is already being challenged in the courts by school districts and others. I’m not agreeing and/or disagreeing with the decision.
Dallas City Council approves 3.75M-SF mixed-use project in Uptown

One of the largest proposed projects in Dallas is moving forward after receiving unanimous zoning approval from the Dallas City Council Wednesday. On an 11-acre parcel between N. Houston and N. Field streets where the North End Apartments are currently located, Dallas-based Hunt Realty Investments is planning an ambitious mixed-use project, tentatively called the Field Street development. The project could include multiple skyscrapers, a 1.5-acre park and as much as 3.75 million square feet of commercial and residential space. Its tallest skyscraper could also reach higher than 80 stories, according to plans submitted to the Oak Lawn Committee last year.
Denton City Council implements mask mandate

The Denton City Council voted 5-2 on Thursday night to implement a mask mandate, defying an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that bans municipalities from such mandates. The Denton mandate went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sept. 30. It strongly urges people to wear a face mask in public and requires face coverings in all city buildings. It also says that all childcare centers, schools and commercial entities that provide goods or services directly to the public in Denton must develop and implement a health and safety policy that must require, at a minimum, universal indoor masking for all employees, customers, teachers, staff, students and visitors. As recently as Tuesday, Denton ISD maintained that masks will be encouraged but not required.
Moving Sale- 1206 Delaware Drive

Ad Valorem Tax Information: Fiscal Year 2020 - 2021. The City of Midlothian adopted a tax rate that will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s tax rate. The tax rate will effectively be raised by 3.5 percent and will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 home by approximately $12.65.
How McKenna Park in Denton was named

Although George McKenna never lived in Denton, he visited the city many times when he was growing up in Denton County between Argyle and Roanoke. McKenna became an engineer, got married and moved to Fort Worth sometime around 1900. In 1952, a year after his wife’s death, 83-year-old McKenna contacted the city of Denton about leaving his life savings to the city. He pledged about $8,000, equivalent to $82,000 in 2021, to the cause. McKenna wanted a park to bear his name; his legacy would provide generations of Denton children a place to play.
Longstanding Denton volunteer wins Man of the Year award

Dennis Smith, a longstanding Denton resident, was recently awarded the Man of the Year Award from Texas County Agriculture Agents Association at their annual conference in San Antonio. Smith, along with eight others, were recognized for their dedicated service and support. Smith has been active on the Denton County Extension Office agriculture committee since 1973, for almost 50 years. The award was presented to him at the monthly Ag Committee meeting here in Denton.

