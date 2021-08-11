Cancel
Video Games

Twitch To Offer More Information To Banned Streamers Amid Social Media Backlash

By Catherine Garvin
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Throughout August 9th and 10th, 2021, many streamers on Twitter have worked to make the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter trend. The complaints come from both verified, larger streamers and smaller, less experienced streamers, about the protection minorities receive on Twitch or lack thereof, and the unfair ratio of earnings Twitch takes from subscriptions. Streamers have been experiencing hate raids that should have been regulated, harassment from people who simply make new accounts when blocked, and no protection from Twitch against discrimination. The users of the hashtag call into reference a Tweet made by the official Twitter account in 2018, asking users to hold them accountable for providing protection against hate. The general consensus is that the streaming platform has not done enough in the years since, and should listen to the userbase because they asked for the feedback.

