Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County officials offer glimpse into addressing rent debt

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DVSQ_0bNx79zE00
Buy Now Nick Brown, executive director of the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs. Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Council members received an update and overview Tuesday regarding the millions of dollars in federal assistance that has been disbursed to residents struggling to make rent and facing eviction throughout the pandemic.

Moreover, the officials highlighted that the need still exists.

The county tried to focus its funding in areas with the most pronounced social and financial vulnerabilities, which research showed are located in and around the city of Frederick. The overview showed that distribution was concentrated in areas around the city, including the 21701, 21702 and 21703 postal codes. Outside of the city, funding was most concentrated in Walkersville and the area surrounding Middletown.

The county has adequate funding to assist renters, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Monica Bearden said during the meeting, but she worries some tenants and small-scale landlords aren’t aware of the assistance the county is providing.

The county’s marketing strategy has included a billboard on Md. 355, digital advertisements and direct mail, posters and flyers distributed to service providers and partners, and banners on city parking garages, Bearden said.

Local nonprofits, partner organizations and courthouses have also spread the word of the county’s rental assistance program, Nick Brown, director of the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, said in an interview with the News-Post.

More than 3,700 county households were behind on rent by an average of more than $4,400 around the beginning of July, according to the National Equity Atlas. For someone making minimum wage in Maryland, the county’s average rent debt constituted more than two month’s pay before taxes.

In total, the county is looking to offset an estimated $16.5 million in rent debt, Bearden said.

By the end of June, the county had fully expended two rounds of funding totaling $2.3 million and was nearly halfway through a $7.8 million federal allocation, Bearden said.

The county is awaiting state approval to begin disbursing $1.5 million, and it received the first part of an additional $6.1 million allocation.

The county has and will continue to pull from its funding to address the area’s rent debt and protect tenants from eviction, Bearden said. If necessary, she added, the county will request additional assistance from the next round of federal funding to meet community needs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 3 issued an order protecting tenants from eviction in counties with heightened levels of virus transmission, which the CDC said evictions would exacerbate.

That same day, Frederick County’s transmission levels were deemed “substantial,” the threshold at which the CDC recommends everyone — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks in public indoor settings.

The CDC’s order will remain in place until Oct. 3.

Renters eligible for assistance must make at or below 80 percent of their area’s median income and must have lost income or experienced financial hardship due to or indirectly related to the pandemic.

The latter requirement, Brown said, is broader than some people may think. The wording may have deterred some struggling renters from applying, for fear that their needs wouldn’t meet the criteria, even though that may not have necessarily been the case. Brown also encouraged those anticipating that they may be unable to make rent in the foreseeable future to reach out to the coalition.

In coordination with the county, the Religious Coalition has funneled funding to the community. As a result of the funding influx, the coalition’s expenditures exploded from roughly $250,000 annually to $800,000 monthly, Bearden said.

“It gives me chills,” Bearden said of the rise in cash flow, which quantifies the level of adjustment that county officials made to accommodate the funding.

Comments / 0

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
2K+
Followers
234
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Middletown, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick, MD
Society
Frederick County, MD
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Frederick County Council#Digital#The News Post#The National Equity Atlas#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection as government advisers grappled with exactly who qualifies. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday to stand guard as the U.S. speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan’s capital. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan

President Biden is facing a potential foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid gains, capturing major cities and prompting concerns over the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel and civilians on the ground. The Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, the second- and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy