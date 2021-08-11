Frederick County officials offer glimpse into addressing rent debt

Buy Now Nick Brown, executive director of the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs. Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Council members received an update and overview Tuesday regarding the millions of dollars in federal assistance that has been disbursed to residents struggling to make rent and facing eviction throughout the pandemic.

Moreover, the officials highlighted that the need still exists.

The county tried to focus its funding in areas with the most pronounced social and financial vulnerabilities, which research showed are located in and around the city of Frederick. The overview showed that distribution was concentrated in areas around the city, including the 21701, 21702 and 21703 postal codes. Outside of the city, funding was most concentrated in Walkersville and the area surrounding Middletown.

The county has adequate funding to assist renters, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Monica Bearden said during the meeting, but she worries some tenants and small-scale landlords aren’t aware of the assistance the county is providing.

The county’s marketing strategy has included a billboard on Md. 355, digital advertisements and direct mail, posters and flyers distributed to service providers and partners, and banners on city parking garages, Bearden said.

Local nonprofits, partner organizations and courthouses have also spread the word of the county’s rental assistance program, Nick Brown, director of the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, said in an interview with the News-Post.

More than 3,700 county households were behind on rent by an average of more than $4,400 around the beginning of July, according to the National Equity Atlas. For someone making minimum wage in Maryland, the county’s average rent debt constituted more than two month’s pay before taxes.

In total, the county is looking to offset an estimated $16.5 million in rent debt, Bearden said.

By the end of June, the county had fully expended two rounds of funding totaling $2.3 million and was nearly halfway through a $7.8 million federal allocation, Bearden said.

The county is awaiting state approval to begin disbursing $1.5 million, and it received the first part of an additional $6.1 million allocation.

The county has and will continue to pull from its funding to address the area’s rent debt and protect tenants from eviction, Bearden said. If necessary, she added, the county will request additional assistance from the next round of federal funding to meet community needs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 3 issued an order protecting tenants from eviction in counties with heightened levels of virus transmission, which the CDC said evictions would exacerbate.

That same day, Frederick County’s transmission levels were deemed “substantial,” the threshold at which the CDC recommends everyone — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks in public indoor settings.

The CDC’s order will remain in place until Oct. 3.

Renters eligible for assistance must make at or below 80 percent of their area’s median income and must have lost income or experienced financial hardship due to or indirectly related to the pandemic.

The latter requirement, Brown said, is broader than some people may think. The wording may have deterred some struggling renters from applying, for fear that their needs wouldn’t meet the criteria, even though that may not have necessarily been the case. Brown also encouraged those anticipating that they may be unable to make rent in the foreseeable future to reach out to the coalition.

In coordination with the county, the Religious Coalition has funneled funding to the community. As a result of the funding influx, the coalition’s expenditures exploded from roughly $250,000 annually to $800,000 monthly, Bearden said.

“It gives me chills,” Bearden said of the rise in cash flow, which quantifies the level of adjustment that county officials made to accommodate the funding.