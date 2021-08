Charlie Montoyo shuffling the Blue Jays batting order has helped spark their latest hot streak, but it hasn’t done much for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Vlad Jr. spent the bulk of the season as the 3rd hitter in the lineup, and he thrived to the point where he’s still considered to be one of the front-runners for AL MVP voting. In that spot on the lineup card he posted a .323/.418/.671 slash line and collected an impressive 30 home runs and 74 RBI over 85 games covering 310 at-bats.