Sixteen people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including three men who were wounded in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 11:05 p.m., they were standing near a vehicle, and one person was sitting inside the vehicle, in the 7600 block of South Ingleside Avenue, when shots were fired, Chicago police said. A 26-year-old man who was standing outside the vehicle was struck in the torso and back, and an 18-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. A 40-year-old man who was sitting inside the vehicle was struck twice in the leg. They brought themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are all in serious condition.