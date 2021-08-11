Killeen competition returns: Firefighters vs. police in 'Battle of the Badges' blood drive

The video above was published July 2019.

Cast a vote for either firefighters or police officers in the upcoming blood drive hosted by the City of Killeen and Carter BloodCare, Aug. 12, according a release.

The "Battle of the Badges" blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center parking lot on 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The official flier describes the battle's goal as a "life-saving battle between these two teams" and that there will be "no real loser." But, there will be a small price to pay for the losing team, which is to wash the vehicles of the winning department.

"The community can attend and enjoy music, snacks and fun, while donating to a good cause," City of Killeen and Carter BloodCare said in a statement.

Interested donors can scan the QR code on the official flier to schedule an appointment, follow this link or just walk up.