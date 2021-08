He was known as “The Stratosphere Man” due to his acrobatic stunts. His name was Arzeno Eugene Selden, born in 1889 in the Clinton County, Michigan town of Eagle. Growing up in Eagle, he became fascinated with the aerial acrobatics he witnessed at local circuses and carnivals. Arzeno would try some of these out for himself, using ropes that were hanging in the family barn. He would stand up in a loft, grab the rope, and swing down, attempting to match the aerial tricks that impressed him so much.