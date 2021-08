With a new event, The Hudson Hair Salon and Spa hopes to both highlight the opportunities in its industry and raise funds to support a student who wants a career in its field. “Ever since we opened we have been involved in the community but we decided it was time to change things up and put all of our energy, funds, and time into something totally different and unique,” said The Hudson’s manager Tammy Hunt, who is organizing the event with stylist and training director, Kirsten Donald.