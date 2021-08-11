After a Historic Year, Children's Non-fiction Outlook Remains Positive, NPD Says

…Write the book for your audience, not yourself. This is a common trap I often see for aspiring authors. I was lucky in that I wanted to write my books to help people. That’s why I’ve had an easier time maintaining an audience-oriented focus. I helped two aspiring authors frame and outline their first books, and they were very fixated on what they wanted to read. Great authors write books for other people, so you really have to understand your target audience. After providing this feedback, both aspiring authors went out and researched their audiences. This resulted in major pivots to their outlines and even personal stories to share. In the end, they both felt they had written much better books as a result.