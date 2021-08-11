Cancel
After a Historic Year, Children's Non-fiction Outlook Remains Positive, NPD Says

 3 days ago

While not as high as last year, children’s non-fiction U.S. print book sales continue to beat 2019. 2020 was a historic year for children’s non-fiction print book sales in the U.S., driven by an acute need for materials to entertain and educate children after the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire supercategory of juvenile non-fiction ended 2020 with unit sales that were 23% higher than the previous year. This growth was powered by several subjects that experienced triple-digit growth in the early stages of the pandemic. While unit sales are 2 million units (5%) lower this year than they were last year, through the week ending July 24, 2021, they are up 6 million units (21%) over pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to The NPD Group.

