Letter: Massachusetts needs indoor mask mandate for all schools
The Commonwealth needs a state-wide universal indoor masking mandate for all Massachusetts schools. I have watched state after state attempt to react after-the-fact to this fourth viral surge. Even states where the minor inconvenience of masking has been framed as an individual rights issue are recognizing — too late — that additional measures are necessary to stop their hospitals from being overwhelmed.www.metrowestdailynews.com
Comments / 5