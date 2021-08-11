Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Letter: Massachusetts needs indoor mask mandate for all schools

MetroWest Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Commonwealth needs a state-wide universal indoor masking mandate for all Massachusetts schools. I have watched state after state attempt to react after-the-fact to this fourth viral surge. Even states where the minor inconvenience of masking has been framed as an individual rights issue are recognizing — too late — that additional measures are necessary to stop their hospitals from being overwhelmed.

www.metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Massachusetts towns with high COVID-19 positivity rates

BOSTON — COVID-19 infections are rising in Massachusetts, and it's clear that this has become much more than a cluster of cases that started in Provincetown. According to the latest municipal-level data, the average positivity rate for the last two weeks in July topped the benchmark 5 percent in 11 communities. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that have returned a positive result. Here are those communities (this list excludes some communities where the number of positive tests are very low, such as one or two):
Educationstjohnsource.com

Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Six Massachusetts counties deemed high risk for COVID transmission; majority of state designated as substantial risk

Six Massachusetts counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19 transmission and a majority of the state has been deemed at substantial risk. Only Hampshire County is listed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “moderate” level of transmission; the rest are described as at “substantial” or “high” risk, with Berkshire, Hampden, Bristol, Suffolk, Dukes and Nantucket counties at the highest risk level based on rising case totals among the population. The increased statewide risk comes as the delta variant continues to see new cases spiking across the country, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
Public HealthSFGate

Governor of State Leading Nation in Kids Hospitalized with Covid Fights to Ban School Mask Mandates

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is doing everything within his power to prevent school children from wearing masks in the fall. Even though one in every five new Covid-19 cases is in Florida, DeSantis continues to push his pro-Covid agenda as the state’s Department of Health issued an emergency rule allowing children the option to “opt out” of school masking mandates on Friday.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Back to school shouldn't mean a field trip to the hospital

This August, school will begin for millions of students across the U.S. — on Aug.10 in Atlanta, Aug.16 in Los Angeles and Aug. 23 in Raleigh and Houston. The rise we have seen in cases of COVID-19 from the Delta variant is scary, resulting in hospitals that are overfull in Missouri, Arkansas and many small towns around the country. Unfortunately, it will get worse if school boards and health departments do not take actions now to protect their communities. New research from me and my students at North Carolina State University reflect this.
EducationPosted by
Axios

Governor asks legislature to reconsider ban on school mask mandates

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reinstated Arkansas' public health emergency Thursday, and announced he is calling a special session of the legislature to amend the law banning mask mandates to allow more flexibility for schools. What's happening: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are out of control in the state. And Act 1002 prohibits...
EducationWPRI

Cities, school districts defy state orders and reinstate masks indoors

(WPRI) — The highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for nearly all newly sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States, causing some to rethink mask mandates. In response, some cities and school districts across the country have reinstated indoor mask mandates, despite opposition from their state leaders. While Texas Gov....
EducationPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis banned school mask mandates. Can he do that?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t been shy about his opposition to school mask mandates, regardless of advice from the Centers for Disease Control and a leading national association of pediatricians. Unable to get a special legislative session to ban them, he issued an order Friday to have his administration financially penalize any school districts that impose a requirement. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
Educationadvantagenews.com

Governor announces mask mandate for schools

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is announcing a mandatory masking policy for teachers, staff, students, and visitors to all Pre-K thru 12 schools and day cares. With the delta variant on the rise, the governor has announced the new guidance that will also apply to inside sports, but not outside where transmission is lower.

Comments / 5

Community Policy