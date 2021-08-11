Letter: Massachusetts needs indoor mask mandate for all schools

This August, school will begin for millions of students across the U.S. — on Aug.10 in Atlanta, Aug.16 in Los Angeles and Aug. 23 in Raleigh and Houston. The rise we have seen in cases of COVID-19 from the Delta variant is scary, resulting in hospitals that are overfull in Missouri, Arkansas and many small towns around the country. Unfortunately, it will get worse if school boards and health departments do not take actions now to protect their communities. New research from me and my students at North Carolina State University reflect this.