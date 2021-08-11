Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista Brewery sues city for making them take down parklet

By Brian White
Posted by 
CBS 8
CBS 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48U5V9_0bNx46NG00

Chula Vista Brewery owner Timothy Parker had a parklet set up outside his business for the past year and he had to take it down Monday, and he says the City is being unfair.

“Emotionally, it’s crushing because I’m thinking I’m doing everything right,” said Chula Vista Brewery owner Timothy Parker. “And out of nowhere the city comes and hits me with a bombshell.”

Chula Vista Brewery owner Timothy Parker dismantled his outdoor dining parklet Monday as ordered by the City of Chula Vista.

“My permit is completely gone,” said Parker. “I can’t even have tables in the front right now.”

Timothy received two notices stating that his parklet permit was expiring and that he needed to remove all parklet materials and furniture by Monday. He did what was asked, but he is frustrated.

“That’s a big difference in revenue,” said Parker. “That’s a big difference in how many people I can sit.”

With help from the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, they filed a claim against Chula Vista which states that, “The city is treating the Chula Vista Brewery in a disparate manner from other businesses in the area.”

“I’m losing money,” said Parker. “I have to lay off staff and then I have to worry about paying bills.”

News 8 reached out to the City of Chula Vista and received this response over email which read in part,

“Not all businesses are located in locations that provide an opportunity for a parklet which is why they can apply for a sidewalk café instead. In the case of Chula Vista Brewery, a sidewalk café or securing permission from adjacent businesses is an option.”

“Even if I was granted a sidewalk café, I could only fit about two people right there in front, so that’s about four people out front compared to when I had eight tables over there,” said Parker.

Part of the issue with this parklet is that most of the parking spaces are located in front of the neighboring restaurant, which wants to have parklet space too.

The curb line directly in front of Chula Vista Brewery is next to a right-hand turn lane for traffic. With the reduced seating capacity, Timothy is concerned about the survival of his business.

“If I lose customers, I also have to decrease the staff and that means they lose money,” said Parker. “It’s a snowball effect.”

Moving forward, they hope the city will work toward a compromise that will accommodate parklet space for both the Chula Vista Brewery and the neighboring restaurant.

"The City of Chula Vista needs to sit down with the two business owners and negotiate a plan to how they both can work together to acquire space in front of these restaurants,” said Shane Harris with the People’s Association of Justice Advocates.

WATCH RELATED: La Mesa man goes from restaurant worker to owner (August 2021)

Comments / 8

CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
La Mesa, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parklet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection as government advisers grappled with exactly who qualifies. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday to stand guard as the U.S. speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan’s capital. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan

President Biden is facing a potential foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid gains, capturing major cities and prompting concerns over the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel and civilians on the ground. The Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, the second- and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

Comments / 8

Community Policy