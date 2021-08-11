Cancel
Rain pelts Puerto Rico, Caribbean Islands as tropical storm warnings up

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

Heavy rains pelted the northern Caribbean on Tuesday night as forecasters warned that a disturbance could soon become Tropical Storm Fred following a quiet month of no named storms in the region.

Power outages were already reported in Puerto Rico, where Luma, the company in charge of the U.S. territory's transmission and distribution system, warned those who depend on electricity for life-saving medical devices to activate emergency plans.

"Puerto Rico's system ... continues to be very fragile," the company said, referring to a power grid that was razed by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

The disturbance labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone Six was centered 40 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Its maximum sustained winds increased to 40 mph (65 kph) by Tuesday night, but it still wasn't considered a tropical storm.

Dennis Feltgen, spokesman for the U.S. National Hurricane Center, said the system did not yet have a closed, low level circulation. "Until that happens, we basically have a strong tropical wave," he said.

However, tropical storm warnings were in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, with forecasters expecting the system to become the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday.

"The most important thing today is preparation," said Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. "I am not going to minimize the potential impact of this event...we expect a lot of rain."

Pierluisi said government agencies would close by noon Tuesday and officials noted that some gas stations had closed after running out of fuel. The heaviest rain was expected to fall overnight, forecasters said.

Eight shelters were opened across the island, though officials said only about seven people had checked in by midevening.

"Do not wait until the last minute to mobilize," said Nino Correa, Puerto Rico's emergency management commissioner. "We don't want to have fatalities."

The Dominican Republic, Haiti and the southern Bahamas could get hit Wednesday, and people in Florida were urged to monitor updates, but forecasters said it remained uncertain where the storm would move later in the week.

Copious rains hit parts of the eastern Caribbean during Monday night, including the islands of Guadeloupe and Dominica.

More than a month had passed since the last Atlantic storm, Hurricane Elsa, but this time of summer usually marks the start of the peak of hurricane season.

The hurricane center issued warnings for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward. A watch was in effect for Hispaniola's north coast, from Cabo Frances in the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, Haiti.

The Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas were also under a tropical storm watch, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

The storm was expected to produce rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, with up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in some areas, and could lead to flooding and mudslides.

RELATED | Earth warming likely to pass limit set by international leaders

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.

Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida remains in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. Tropical Storm Grace could form Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. update. The storm was declared a tropical depression late Friday afternoon, with top winds of 35 mph. The storm’s ...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Fred Approaches Florida, Second Storm To Form

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest tracking map from the National Hurricane Center continues to show that Fred is unlikely to directly hit Palm Beach or Broward Counties. While a tropical storm watch remains in effect for Southwest Florida, no advisories are in […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Fred Approaches Florida, Second Storm To Form appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
EnvironmentCBS42.com

Tracking The Tropics: Fred to become a tropical storm this weekend with possible landfall on the Florida Panhandle Monday

Tropical Depression Fred remains poorly organized. It is located over Central Cuba. This is farther south than what was forecast for this time period. Most of the thunderstorms are displaced east of the center. The depression is battling moderate wind shear, but it is expected to lessen slightly during the next few days. Fred is moving to the west, and this means it may spend more time over Cuba vs. the water. That could change a few things in the forecast. First, this could possibly weaken, or dissipate the system is it stays over land. Second, the westward motion could also mean that, if it survives, it would enter the Gulf of Mexico farther to the west. That would then change the forecast track. Lastly, there is a chance the center could redevelop back to the east where all of the thunderstorms are located.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Tracking Fred: Florida Keys Under Tropical Storm Warning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys are under a Tropical Storm Warning as the center of Tropical Depression Fred moves along the northern coast of Cuba. As of 11 AM, the center of Fred was about 270 miles southeast of Key West and moving west-northwest at 12 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph. (CBS4) Fred is producing heavy rain across the portions of eastern Cuba. Although Fred remained poorly organized on Friday morning, it’s forecast to re-strengthen into a tropical storm Friday night or Saturday as it moves over very warm waters. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for...
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 develops in open waters of Atlantic

Many eyes are on Tropical Depression Fred as it crawls toward Florida, but AccuWeather forecasters have also been watching another emerging tropical threat in the Atlantic, which became organized enough over the central Atlantic to be called Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) Friday, and it could strengthen further and be named Tropical Storm Grace in the coming days.
EnvironmentWHNT-TV

Another System In the Central Atlantic – Could Be “Grace” Soon

It didn’t take long for the Tropical Atlantic to heat up. Less than two weeks ago, we had nothing. Now we could have two named storms in the Atlantic Basin. Fred moves through the Florida Keys Saturday and approaches the Gulf Coast Sunday night into Monday. Rain is likely for the Tennessee Valley with Fred. Now we watch another system in the Central Atlantic Ocean.
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:11:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 05:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL DEPRESSION MOVING QUICKLY WESTWARD** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * STORM INFORMATION: - About 870 miles east of San Juan PR or about 790 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.6N 53.1W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 275 degrees at 22 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven, located about 580 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands, is expected to gradually strengthen during the next couple of days and become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The system is expected to affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Tropical Depression Seven are expected by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 11 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environmentweather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

