Mendocino, CA

Parched Mendocino, California, implores guests to save water

ABC10
 3 days ago

Victorian homes, cliff trails and picturesque views have long drawn tourists to the Northern California town of Mendocino. But visitors this summer will also discover public portable toilets along the streets and signs on picket fences announcing the town is in a severe drought .

Many of Mendocino's wells have dried up following two years of little rain.

Now, residents and businesses are paying more for water, and they're asking tourists to help them conserve. Hotels have closed their lobby bathrooms, and residents have stopped watering their gardens. Some restaurants also are cutting back their operating hours to help reduce costs.

For the full AP story, click HERE .

