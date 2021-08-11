Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial County, CA

Accused robbers arrested in Imperial

By Vince Ybarra
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loetf_0bNx3tvD00

Two adults and a minor arrested after trying to rob cannabis delivery driver

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Police Department (IPD) said it arrested three suspects Tuesday morning for attempting to rob a cannabis delivery driver on July 29.

19-year-old Damien Vargas faces charges of attempted robbery, attempted murder, and conspiracy. 44-year-old Evangelena Vargas is charged with being an accessory to the crime.

Officers also arrested an unidentified 17-year-old. The teenager is also charged with attempted robbery, attempted murder, and conspiracy.

Imperial Police Department Public Information Officer, Max Sheffield, said valley residents should be cautious.

"I just want everyone to be aware of these kind of incidents. This isn't the first incident that's happened to a dispensary," said Sheffield.

He said although this is the first for Imperial County, they've heard of others in nearby towns having the same issue.

IPD is releasing few other details about the case. Officers say they are still investigating. They urge anyone with information on the incident to call (760) 355-4327.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

The post Accused robbers arrested in Imperial appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
863
Followers
416
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imperial, CA
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Imperial County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbers#Kecy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Fundraiser in honor of domestic violence victims

A lasagna fundraiser in honor of an Arizona Western College (AWC) professor who recently passed away is one local woman's way of giving back. The professor was a victim of domestic violence and her student, Kelly Padilla is giving half of the proceeds from the fundraiser to Amberly's Place. The post Fundraiser in honor of domestic violence victims appeared first on KYMA.
Winterhaven, CAPosted by
KYMA News 11

Gravesites vandalized at local cemetery

Residents are infuriated over reports that a local cemetery had been vandalized. Now, police need your help to find the person or persons responsible for this heinous act. The post Gravesites vandalized at local cemetery appeared first on KYMA.
Somerton, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Suspects formally charged in fraud and theft case

Two suspects involved in a string of theft and fraudulent acts went before a judge yesterday. Both, 29-year-old Carlos Omar Gonzalez and 40-year-old Cecilia Gill are accused of several charges including two counts of fraudulent schemes. The post Suspects formally charged in fraud and theft case appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Westbound I-8 closed at Foothills Boulevard

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is forcing all vehicles to exit at Foothills Boulevard on I-8 due to an accident. All vehicles are, however, able to re-enter the Interstate at Foothills Boulevard. A Rural Metro Fire Department ambulance was on scene but the extent of the injuries are unknown. The post Westbound I-8 closed at Foothills Boulevard appeared first on KYMA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy