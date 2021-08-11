Two adults and a minor arrested after trying to rob cannabis delivery driver

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Police Department (IPD) said it arrested three suspects Tuesday morning for attempting to rob a cannabis delivery driver on July 29.

19-year-old Damien Vargas faces charges of attempted robbery, attempted murder, and conspiracy. 44-year-old Evangelena Vargas is charged with being an accessory to the crime.

Officers also arrested an unidentified 17-year-old. The teenager is also charged with attempted robbery, attempted murder, and conspiracy.

Imperial Police Department Public Information Officer, Max Sheffield, said valley residents should be cautious.

"I just want everyone to be aware of these kind of incidents. This isn't the first incident that's happened to a dispensary," said Sheffield.

He said although this is the first for Imperial County, they've heard of others in nearby towns having the same issue.

IPD is releasing few other details about the case. Officers say they are still investigating. They urge anyone with information on the incident to call (760) 355-4327.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

The post Accused robbers arrested in Imperial appeared first on KYMA .