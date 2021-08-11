Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT/200 AM CDT/ for north central and northwestern Indiana...and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Berrien A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Joseph, northern La Porte and southern Berrien Counties through 1030 PM EDT/930 PM CDT/ At 948 PM EDT/848 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Porte, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near La Porte around 955 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include New Carlisle, Three Oaks, South Bend and Buchanan. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 39 and 78. Interstate 94 in Indiana between mile markers 33 and 45. Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 0 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH