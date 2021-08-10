Fall Sports Parent Night

Parents of Fall, Winter and Spring Student Athletes;. There will be a parent meeting Monday, August 16, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. in the LHS Auditorium. We are requesting at least one parent from each family attend who has a student athlete currently participating or plans to participate this school year. Very important and new information will be disseminated in this meeting that will help you work with LHS and Athletics to allow your student athletes to be successful throughout their High School athletic career. In addition, I will have two guest speakers (see agenda below) We apologize for the short notice but feel it is necessary before we begin most competition seasons to meet in person. I look forward to seeing each and every one of you Monday Night.