Fall Sports Parent Night

jerometigers.com
 13 days ago

Welcome back!!! We are so glad to be starting under “normal” conditions this year. We will be having our Parent Night for fall sports parents and athletes, August 18th, 6pm in the Jerome High School auditorium. We will have ONE session. Each students athlete needs to be there with at least ONE parent. Please leave siblings and families home if possible. There have been some changes regarding eligibility so please make sure your athlete is represented. We look forward to another “Year of the Tiger!” #OneTeamOneTownOneFamily.

