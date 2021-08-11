Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OTTAWA AND CLOUD COUNTIES At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Simpson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 844 PM CDT trained spotters reported ping pong ball size hail 3 miles south of Beloit. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Concordia, Glasco, Delphos, Jamestown and Aurora. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH