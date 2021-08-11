Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Alachua A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Alachua County through 1000 PM EDT At 922 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over University Of Florida, or over Gainesville, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, and excessive cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Archer, University Of Florida and Newberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH